Mussels, Hammerheads Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday

Published on April 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels matchup against the Jupiter Hammerheads has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions.

The teams will now play a doubleheader on Thursday, April 9 with first pitch set for 4 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. Coverage begins at 3:50 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from April 8, 2026

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