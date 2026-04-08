Mussels, Hammerheads Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday
Published on April 8, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
JUPITER, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels matchup against the Jupiter Hammerheads has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions.
The teams will now play a doubleheader on Thursday, April 9 with first pitch set for 4 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. Coverage begins at 3:50 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.
Check out the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Statistics
Florida State League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Mets, Blue Jays Postponed on Wednesday - St. Lucie Mets
- Mussels, Hammerheads Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Gray Dominates with Three Hits, Marauders Lose in Extras 4-3 - Bradenton Marauders
- Mighty Mussels to Tee up a New Sport at 'Golf Night' on April 18 - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Jupiter Comeback Falls Short in Home Opener to Fort Myers in 10 Innings - Jupiter Hammerheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Stories
- Mussels, Hammerheads Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday
- Mighty Mussels to Tee up a New Sport at 'Golf Night' on April 18
- Beltre Drives in Three as the Mighty Mussels Outlast the Hammerheads in Series Opener 7-6
- Late Comeback Falls Short as Fort Myers Drops Opening Series of 2026 to Clearwater
- Mighty Mussels, Threshers Split Opening Night Doubleheader Behind Strong Pitching