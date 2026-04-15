Mighty Mussels' Offense Shut Down by Lakeland Pitching, Fall 3-0 in Series Opener

Published on April 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels dropped the first game of the series to the Lakeland Flying Tigers by a score of 3-0 on Tuesday night at Lee Health Sports Complex.

Fort Myers' (6-4) starter Reed Moring was outstanding. He struck out six Flying Tigers (8-2) across five scoreless frames. Moring did allow six hits but managed to strand seven baserunners in his outing. On the season, Moring has thrown 13 scoreless innings with 18 punchouts.

Kolten Smith (1-1) came on in relief in the sixth. He allowed a leadoff hit to Beau Ankeney. Ankeney then went first to third on a wild pitch and a balk. Jesus Pinto followed with a single, making it 1-0 Lakeland. Smith would exit during the following plate appearance with an injury after throwing just eight pitches.

Xavier Kolhosser took over for Smith. Later in the frame, he allowed a base hit to catcher Sergio Tapia, extending the margin to 2-0.

Fort Myers' first hit of the ballgame was an infield hit by reigning FSL Player of the Week Dameury Pena in the bottom of the sixth. The Mussels would strand the bases loaded later in the inning.

Kolhosser was charged with an earned run, after being replaced by Mike McKenna, when a sky-high pop-up near the plate by Ankeny dropped between three Mussel defenders. That made the score 3-0.

After 1.1 innings of scoreless work from McKenna, Michael Hilker Jr. retired the side in order in the ninth inning, striking out two.

The Mussels would finish with just one hit, leaving six runners on base. This was their second time being shutout in 2026.

The series continues on Wednesday, April 15. James Ellwanger (0-0, 0.00) starts for the Mussels. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from April 14, 2026

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