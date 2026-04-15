Palm Beach Shuts out Jupiter 3-0 Behind Van Dyke's Dominance on the Mound

Published on April 14, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (8-2) shut out the Jupiter Hammerheads (3-7) by a final score of 3-0 in the series opener of the "Duel of the Dean" on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Reigning FSL Pitcher of the Week Ty Van Dyke (W, 1-0) dominated on the mound with six shutout frames and just three baserunners allowed.

Both starting pitchers, RJ Shunck for Jupiter and Van Dyke for Palm Beach, were locked in an early pitchers' duel. Through the first three innings, both pitchers only allowed a combined four baserunners.

However, Shunck left the game in the bottom of the third inning due to an apparent injury to his left arm. Juan De La Cruz picked up where Shunk left off on the mound to keep the game scoreless.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Palm Beach was first to get a run across home plate. With Jadon Williamson (L, 1-1) on the mound for Jupiter, Alex Birge launched his first professional home run, a solo home run to left field, to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. For Birge, it was also his first hit of the 2026 season after starting the year 0-for-13 at the plate.

In the top of the seventh inning, Alex Breckheimer (H, 2) entered the game for Palm Beach out of the bullpen. Breckheimer struck out the first hitter he faced, but PJ Morlando lined a one-out double down the right field line. However, Breckheimer escaped the inning by inducing two groundouts. Breckheimer ended up with two scoreless innings and allowed just one hit and tallied three strikeouts.

After a leadoff single and a walk in the bottom of the eighth inning, Jonathan Mejia lined a single to right field to drive in Jack Gurevitch. After Braden Smith walked, Yordalin Pena hit a sacrifice fly to right field to add another insurance run to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead.

Dylan Driessen (Sv, 1) came in for the top of the ninth inning and set Jupiter down 1-2-3 to secure his first career save and complete the 3-0 shutout win for the Cardinals. Eight out of the nine starting position players reached base at least once as the Cardinals' offense drew eight walks and only had five hits.

The "Duel of the Dean" travels to Vero Beach as the Palm Beach Cardinals and Jupiter Hammerheads take the field at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex for a special presentation of Florida State League baseball as part of "Jackie Robinson Day." First pitch at Holman Stadium is scheduled for 6:42 p.m. The Palm Beach Cardinals will be the Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas as the home team on Wednesday night. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 14, 2026

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