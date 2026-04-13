Ty Van Dyke Secures FSL Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - Minor League Baseball has released the Players and Pitchers of the Week for the second week of the season. Palm Beach Cardinals starter, Ty Van Dyke, was selected as the Pitcher of the Week for the first time in his professional career. This is also the first Pitcher of the Week selection for the Palm Beach Cardinals this season.

Van Dyke made his first start of the season against Bradenton on April 8th, striking out 6 and allowing no walks across 5.2 innings. This type of dominance is not unusual for the Eustis, FL native, who started 4 games with the Cardinals last season. He allowed 5 hits, one run, two walks,one error and struck out 8 batters across 11.2 innings and ended the season with a 0.77 ERA.

Ty Van Dyke was drafted in 2025 in the 10th round by St. Louis out of Stetson. His career high of 6 strikeouts and 4 innings pitched occurred on May 31st, 2025 at Auburn and held on to a 1.52 ERA across 47.1 innings pitched that season.







Florida State League Stories from April 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.