Gameday Preview: Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas vs St. Lucie Mets /2026

Published on April 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







The Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas make their first appearance of the season tonight at 6:00 PM! The alternate identity a first for the club, and is a far cry from the usual red and navy.

The Iguanas are looking to make a strong start tonight after falling to St. Lucie the night before. Starting pitcher Jack Martinez makes his professional debut after joining the organization through the Nolan Arenado trade with the Diamondbacks that occurred prior to the season. Martinez was drafted out of Arizona State in 2025 and has a solid four-pitch mix, with his fastball and slider being his go-to tosses.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Jonathan Mejia, SS

Jack Gurevitch, DH

Yordalin Pena, CF

Alex Birge, C

Ian Petrutz, RF

Cam Nickens, LF

Christian Martin, 3B

Trevor Haskins, 2B

Heriberto Caraballo, 1B

Jack Martinez, SP

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Michael Dattalo transferred to IL.

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: April 4, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

STREAMING: Watch the Beachbirds here.

RADIO: Listen to the Beachbirds here.

TICKETS:

All Palm Beach Cardinals tickets can be purchased here. Read More:

Jupiter Hammerheads







Florida State League Stories from April 4, 2026

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