Three Threshers Get Multiple Hits in Series-Clinching Win

Published on April 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







FORT MYERS, FL - Alirio Ferrebus and Tyler Pettorini combined for five RBIs as the Clearwater Threshers (2-1) took down the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (1-2) 7-5 to take the first series of the season on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium. The Threshers will take two days off before their first home series begins on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first inning, Matthew Ferrara began a rally in the top of the second with a one-out single. He moved to second on a walk by Jack Barker before Robert Phelps came to the plate. On the first pitch he saw, Phelps hit a bouncing ball to the shortstop. Quentin Young dropped the ball when transferring it to his throwing hand, and the error loaded the bases for Clearwater. Tyler Pettorini hit a potential double play ball to second base, but he beat out the throw to first, allowing Ferrara to score the game's first run from third.

After Pettorini stole second, Griffin Burkholder drew a two-out walk. Ball four sped by the Mighty Mussel's catcher, and the wild pitch plated Barker from third to double Clearwater's lead. Still with two outs in the frame, Alirio Ferrebus took the next pitch into the outfield for a base hit, scoring Pettorini and giving the Threshers a three-run advantage.

Phillies outfield prospect Griffin Burkholder connects on a hit for the Clearwater ThreshersNathan Ray

The bats stayed hot in the fourth inning, beginning with a leadoff walk to Phelps. He immediately stole second base before moving to third on a groundout by Pettorini. Burkholder followed with an opposite field single to plate Phelps and increased the lead by one. Burkholder proceeded to steal second base, and an errant throw by the Mighty Mussels catcher advanced him to third. On the next pitch, Ferrebus split the defense for a base hit into right field, scoring Burkholder and making it a 5-0 lead.

Fort Myers got on the board in the home half of the inning, after an errant throw on a stolen base attempt allowed Harry Genth to score the Mighty Mussels' first run of the evening. But the Threshers bounced back with two outs in the fifth. Barker stole second after working a two-out walk, and Phelps followed with a free pass to put two aboard. On the very next pitch, Pettorini singled to left centerfield, and Barker came around to score from second to return the lead to five runs. Fort Myers got one back in the bottom of the sixth, cutting the deficit to four runs.

Phillies infield prospect Tyler Pettorini smacks a base hit during a game for the Clearwater Threshers.Nathan Ray

The Threshers answered following a one-out walk to Barker in the top of the seventh. After Barker took second, Tyler Pettorini brought him home on a single to right to bring the lead back to five. A two-out error in the home half of the seventh cut the lead back down to four runs before a three-pitch strikeout ended the frame. Despite allowing two runs in the ninth, the Threshers struck out the final two batters and held on for a 7-5 victory, taking the first series of the season two games to one.

MT Morrissey tossed 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings, striking out two and walking five in a no-decision. Angel Liranzo (1-0) picked up the win with one run allowed in 2.1 innings of work, surrendering one hit and a walk with three strikeouts. Marty Gair tossed 1.0 inning, allowing one run on one hit with two walks and one strikeout. Richie Cortese allowed one unearned run in 1.0 inning of action, walking two and striking out without allowing a hit. Tyler Bowen pitched 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning, walking one and striking out one batter. Gabe Craig finished the final inning with two runs allowed on two hits, one walk, and three strikeouts.

Right-hander Marty Gair fires home a throw during a Threshers Game.Nathan Ray

Morrissey's first career strikeout came on an overturned ABS challenge by Will Vierling...Ferrara has hit safely in each of the first three games of the season...Ferrebus is the first Thresher with a 3-hit game in 2026...The Threshers are 3-0 when Liranzo pitches against Fort Myers...Clearwater has won every opening series in the last four years...Barker scored all three times he reached base...The Threshers begin their first six-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons Mussels on Tuesday, April Seventh...First pitch on Tuesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 4, 2026

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