Late Surge Seals Home Opener in Clearwater

Published on April 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Alirio Ferrebus put the Clearwater Threshers (3-1) ahead for good with a two-out single in the seventh, capping a three-run frame in a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Tarpons (0-4) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers continue their first homestand of the 2026 season on Wednesday night against Tampa.

Tampa scored the first run in the fourth inning on their first hit of the game, a one-out RBI double. The score remained 1-0 Tampa until a two-out rally began in the bottom of the seventh. Jaeden Calderon set the table with a two-out single off Tarpons reliever Brian Arias. Robert Phelps followed with a walk, moving Calderon to second, before Pettorini tied the game with a single to right field, Calderon scored from second, and Phelps moved to third on the single, putting two runners in scoring position after Pettorini stole second. After a walk to Nathan Humphreys loaded the bases, Ferrebus took a 2-0 pitch down the line in right to score both Phelps and Pettorini and give the Threshers a two-run lead.

Jonathan Hogart began the eighth inning with a leadoff home run and inflated the Threshers' advantage to three runs. After a leadoff double in the ninth, Gabe Craig retired the final three Tarpons, earning the save and sealing a 4-1 win for the Threshers.

Brad Pacheco struck out one and walked two with one run allowed on one hit in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Christian McGowan tossed 1.0 scoreless inning with one hit allowed. Brian Walters (1-0) earned the win in 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings, walking three batters and striking out two. Gabe Craig picked up the save in a scoreless ninth, surrendering one hit and striking out one.

Calderon recorded his sixth career three-hit game...Craig recorded his first professional save...Hogart hit the Threshers' first home run of the season in the eighth inning...Ferrebus has driven in four runs in the last two games...Clearwater's bullpen has shut out their opponent in three of their four games thus far...The Threshers continue their first six-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons Mussels on Wednesday, April Eighth...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 7, 2026

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