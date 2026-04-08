Flying Tigers Remain Unbeaten in 6-5 Victory over Daytona

Published on April 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







The Lakeland Flying Tigers (4-0) began the 2026 home slate with a 6-5 win over the Daytona Tortugas (1-3) on Tuesday night at Joker Marchant Stadium. The entire offense contributed to the victory, with all but two hitters reaching base. On the mound, Jorger Petri escaped a key bases-loaded jam in the seventh en route to a seven-out save.

Daytona began the scoring in the top of the first off Lakeland starter and Detroit Tigers rehabber Bailey Horn. Bernard Moon singled, moved to second on a balk and third on a wild pitch. He scored on a Carson Rucker throwing error to put the visitors ahead, 1-0.

Lakeland responded in the second off Tortugas starter Sheng-En Lin. Four of the first six Flying Tigers began the inning with walks, including RBI walks from Zach MacDonald and Nolan McCarthy, giving the Flying Tigers a 2-1 lead. Lakeland added one in the fourth. MacDonald led off with a ground-rule double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch from left-hander Dominic Scheffler, moving the lead to 3-1.

Daytona punched back with two runs in the sixth off Grayson Grinsell. Moon drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on a double from Jacob Friend. Friend later scored on a Mason Neville sacrifice fly, tying the game at 3-3.

The game's turning point occurred in the bottom half of the sixth. With two outs and the bases loaded, shortstop Rafhlmil Torres lost a popup in the wind, allowing all three runners to score, giving the Flying Tigers a 6-3 lead.

The Tortugas mounted a comeback with two runs in the top of the eighth off Eliseo Mota, courtesy of a Tyson Lewis RBI double and an RBI groundout from Torres. The left-handed reliever Petri entered the game with two outs and the bases loaded before striking out Neville to maintain Lakeland's 6-5 lead.

With the tying run on second base in the ninth, Petri shut the door for Lakeland, securing the team's fourth straight home-opening victory.

Grinsell (1-0) earned the win, going 4.0 innings in his professional debut, allowing two earned runs and striking out six. Deivi Villafana (0-1) took the loss, allowing three unearned runs on the misplay from Torres. Petri (1) earned the seven-out save, allowing just one baserunner.

The Flying Tigers look to move to 5-0 as they host the Tortugas tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. in the second game of the six-game set. Lakeland RHP Caleb Wetwiska (0-0, 0.00) faces off against Daytona RHP Mason Morris (0-0, 0.00).







Florida State League Stories from April 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.