Lewis, Friend Spark Rally in 6-5 Loss

Published on April 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - Tyson Lewis and Jacob Friend helped fuel a late push, but the Daytona Tortugas came up just short in a 6-5 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Rundown

Daytona struck first in the opening inning.

With two outs, Bernard Moon singled, moved to third on a balk and wild pitch, and scored when Arnaldo Lantigua reached on a throwing error to make it 1-0.

Lakeland answered in the second, capitalizing on four walks and a passed ball to take a 2-1 lead, then added another run in the fourth to go up 3-1.

The Tortugas responded in the sixth.

Moon walked, stole second and third, and scored on a double by Jacob Friend. After a hit-by-pitch and a double steal, Mason Neville tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

Lakeland broke it open in the bottom half.

With two outs and the bases loaded, a fielding error allowed three runs to score, giving the Flying Tigers a 6-3 lead.

Daytona answered again in the seventh.

Anthuan Valencia walked and came around to score on a double by Lewis, who later scored on a groundout by Rafhlmil Torres to cut the deficit to one.

The Tortugas put the tying run on base in both the seventh and ninth innings, but couldn't find the final hit.

Stat of the Game

4 - Daytona stole four bases, its highest total in a game this season.

Notes

- Daytona falls to 1-3 on the season.

- The Tortugas have scored first in three of four games this season.

- Daytona has played back-to-back one-run games.

- Lewis has reached base in all four games to open the season.

- Lewis recorded his third extra-base hit of the season and second straight game with an RBI.

- Friend reached base three times, doubled home a run, and now leads the team with three stolen bases

- Moon scored twice and recorded his first multi-steal game of the season.

- Lantigua reached base three times and has reached in three of four games this season.

- Daytona pitchers struck out 14, the staff's highest total in a game this season.

- Brady Afthim tossed 2.0 scoreless innings and has not allowed a run through 3.1 IP to begin the season.

Next Up

Daytona continues its six-game series at Lakeland on Wednesday, April 8. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET. Fans can listen to the game live on the Daytona Tortugas Radio Network available on the MiLB app.







Florida State League Stories from April 7, 2026

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