Beltre Drives in Three as the Mighty Mussels Outlast the Hammerheads in Series Opener 7-6

Published on April 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads by a final score of 7-6 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

After a quiet series against the Clearwater Threshers, the Mussels' (2-2) offense found its stride, connecting on nine hits with four of them going for extra-bases. Designated hitter Eduardo Beltre paced the offense with three RBI as part of a 3-for-5 night.

With two outs in the top of the first, Quentin Young connected on his first professional home run, taking an 0-1 pitch from RJ Shunk over the wall in right field to make it 1-0.

The Hammerheads (2-2) responded in the bottom of the frame when left fielder PJ Morlando pulled a single to right field, plating Carter Johnson and Andrew Salas to make it 2-1, Jupiter.

In the third, double-A rehabber Jorel Ortega sliced a two-out double into the right field corner. Beltre followed with a two-run blast to left center that left the bat at 109 mph. The home run put the Mussels back in front 3-2.

Mussels' starter Merit Jones went the first 3.2 innings, allowing a pair of runs on three hits while striking out two. Jones threw 41 of his 65 pitches for strikes. Michael Hilker Jr. entered to record the final out in the fourth.

Hilker Jr. threw 1.1 innings of shutout ball, working around three walks and picking up one strikeout. Eric Hammond took over in the sixth and faced the minimum over a pair of scoreless frames. He threw 14 of his 21 pitches for strikes.

The contest was delayed for 40 minutes in the bottom of the eighth inning after rain, which had consistently fallen for the majority of the game, picked up intensity and made the field unplayable.

Brian Zeldin entered on the mound after the delay. He had issues with the mound and his landing foot. The grounds crew worked over the next several minutes to address the issues as the game entered a second delay.

Following the second delay, Zeldin promptly gave up a home run to the Marlins No. 12 prospect Andrew Salas, making it 6-3. He then issued a walk to Andres Valor and hit PJ Morlando with a pitch before the game entered a third delay as Zeldin was still having issues with the condition of the mound. Zeldin would exit the game following the third attempt to work on the mound.

The trio of delays totaled an hour and four minutes.

Xavier Kolhosser entered with the tying run at the plate. He gave up a run-scoring ground out and an RBI single to Abraham Ramirez, cutting the Mussels' lead to one.

Kohlhosser would return for the top of the ninth but exited after giving up a leadoff single to Carter Johnson, putting the tying run aboard. Mike McKenna (1-0) took over and allowed Johnson to score on a base hit from Mornaldo, tying the game 6-6. McKenna stranded the winning run at third to send the game to extras.

In the tenth, Young, the auto-runner placed at second, advanced to third on a ground out by JP Smith II. Ryan Sprock followed with a sacrifice fly to put the Mussels back in front 7-6.

McKenna retired the side in order in the bottom of the frame to secure the win. He threw 17 of his 21 pitches for strikes.

Including delays, the game lasted four hours and 14 minutes.

The series continues on Wednesday, April 8. Kolten Smith starts for the Mussels, opposite double-A rehabber Thomas White who toes the rubber for the Hammerheads. White is the Marlins No. 1 prospect and the No. 14 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:20 p.m. on Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from April 7, 2026

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