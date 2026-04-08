Mets, Blue Jays Game Suspended on Tuesday

Published on April 7, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Tuesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Dunedin Blue Jays was suspended in the third inning due to inclement weather. The Mets lead the contest 2-1.

The game will resume on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. and be played through nine innings. The teams will then take a 30 minute break before playing a seven-inning game to get the series back on track.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange those at the box office for any other game this season with the exception of July 3rd.

Mets, Blue Jays game suspended on Tuesday Mets lead game 2-1 in 3rd inning, game will resume Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.







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