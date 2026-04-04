Mets Lead Cardinals from the Start, Win Their First Game 8-4

Published on April 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets second baseman Eddinson Paulino reacts after his triple

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets second baseman Eddinson Paulino reacts after his triple(St. Lucie Mets)

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets notched their first victory of the season with a wire-to-wire 8-4 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Mets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held off two separate Cardinals rallies before pulling away late.

Seven of the nine Mets in the lineup recorded hits. Simon Juan went 2 for 3 with a key two-run double in the first inning that gave the Mets a 3-0 advantage.

The Cardinals scored twice in the fourth inning to make it 3-2 and they had runners at second and third with one out. Mets reliever Elwis Mijares then got Trevor Haskins to sharply line into a double play to second baseman Eddinson Paulino. The Mets escaped with their 3-2 lead.

In the top of the fifth Elian Pena hit a RBI double and Paulino followed with a RBI triple. Paulino later scored on a Julio Zayas ground out to increase the Mets lead to 6-2.

The Cardinals tried to rally again in the seventh. They drew consecutive bases loaded walks against Joel Lara to make it 6-4. Jorge De Leon came in from the bullpen and put out the fire by getting Christian Martin to ground out to strand the bases loaded.

De Leon pitched a 1-2-3 eighth as well.

Kevin Villavicencio and Sam Biller hit back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the ninth to stretch the lead to 8-4.

Christian Rodriguez pitched a perfect ninth to finish the game.

Mijares was credited with the win. He pitched 1.2 scoreless innings but did allow two inherited runners from starter Frank Camarillo to score.

Camarillo was good in his pro debut. The Mets 13th round pick from 2025 out of California-Santa Barbara only allowed one hit over his first three innings. He ran into some trouble in the fourth inning when the first two batters reached base. Camarillo recorded a popout before being lifted for Mijares. Camarillo was charged with two runs on two hits over 3.1 innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Zayas went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI. He has multiple hits in both games.

Pena was 1 for 4 with a double, walk and RBI. He has doubled and walked in each game.

Biller was 2 for 4 with a run and RBI from the No. 9 spot.

All four Palm Beach Cardinals pitchers - Cade Crossland, Jake Shelagowski, Kaden Echeman and Liam Best - made their professional debuts. The foursome combined to give up eight earned runs and 11 hits.

The Mets (1-1) and Cardinals (1-1) conclude their series with a rubber game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from April 3, 2026

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