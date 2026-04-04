Tarpons Drop Home Opener to Tigers, 12-7
Published on April 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Tampa Tarpons News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Opening Night saw the Tampa Tarpons (0-1) return to their home, George M. Steinbrenner Field, to play host to the Flying Tigers (1-0) for the second straight year. The first game back at GMS Field saw lots of scoring with 19 total runs crossing the plate.
Carson Rucker opened the scoring with a double to bring in Bryce Rainer for the Flying Tigers. The scoring continued for Lakeland with Jack Goodman's base hit to bring in Rucker and give the Flying Tigers a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.
The Tarpons would respond in the bottom of the second inning. Logan Maxwell hustled on a fielder's choice to score Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek. Hans Montero followed up with an infield single to score Maxwell. Brando Mayea drove in Hans Montero and Austin Green to cap off a four-run second inning, giving the Tarpons a 4-2 advantage.
The top of third saw a multitude of walks and base hits leading to six runs for the Flying Tigers, putting them ahead of the Tarpons 8-4.
JoJo Jackson would cut into the Tarpons' deficit in the bottom half with an RBI-single to score Martin-Grudzielanek.
Lakeland would score two more runs in the top of the fourth. Both runs coming in via walks to extend the lead to 10-5.
Beau Ankeney kept the ball rolling for the Flying Tigers with an RBI-single past the outstretched shortstop, Martin-Grudzielanek, to score Jack Goodman. Another Flying Tiger would cross the plate after a Tarpons' fielding miscue to grow their lead to 12-5 after the top of the fifth.
Another run would not score until the bottom of the seventh inning where Jackson belted a double off the wall to reel in two Tarpons, making the score 12-7 in favor of the Flying Tigers, which would hold as the final tally.
The Tarpons will be back in action at GMS Field tomorrow night at 6:30 PM to take on the Flying Tigers in Game Two of this Easter Weekend Series.
By JC Barrott
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Tampa Tarpons' Justin West in action
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