Tarpons Drop Home Opener to Tigers, 12-7

Published on April 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons' Justin West in action

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons' Justin West in action(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - Opening Night saw the Tampa Tarpons (0-1) return to their home, George M. Steinbrenner Field, to play host to the Flying Tigers (1-0) for the second straight year. The first game back at GMS Field saw lots of scoring with 19 total runs crossing the plate.

Carson Rucker opened the scoring with a double to bring in Bryce Rainer for the Flying Tigers. The scoring continued for Lakeland with Jack Goodman's base hit to bring in Rucker and give the Flying Tigers a 2-0 lead after the top of the first.

The Tarpons would respond in the bottom of the second inning. Logan Maxwell hustled on a fielder's choice to score Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek. Hans Montero followed up with an infield single to score Maxwell. Brando Mayea drove in Hans Montero and Austin Green to cap off a four-run second inning, giving the Tarpons a 4-2 advantage.

The top of third saw a multitude of walks and base hits leading to six runs for the Flying Tigers, putting them ahead of the Tarpons 8-4.

JoJo Jackson would cut into the Tarpons' deficit in the bottom half with an RBI-single to score Martin-Grudzielanek.

Lakeland would score two more runs in the top of the fourth. Both runs coming in via walks to extend the lead to 10-5.

Beau Ankeney kept the ball rolling for the Flying Tigers with an RBI-single past the outstretched shortstop, Martin-Grudzielanek, to score Jack Goodman. Another Flying Tiger would cross the plate after a Tarpons' fielding miscue to grow their lead to 12-5 after the top of the fifth.

Another run would not score until the bottom of the seventh inning where Jackson belted a double off the wall to reel in two Tarpons, making the score 12-7 in favor of the Flying Tigers, which would hold as the final tally.

The Tarpons will be back in action at GMS Field tomorrow night at 6:30 PM to take on the Flying Tigers in Game Two of this Easter Weekend Series.

By JC Barrott

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Florida State League Stories from April 3, 2026

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