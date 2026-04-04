Yesavage Sharp in Rehab Return, Jays Drop Opener

Published on April 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - In a star-studded pitching matchup, the Dunedin Blue Jays fell in the 2026 season opener on Friday night, 6-4 to the Bradenton Marauders at TD Ballpark.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Trey Yesavage (2.2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) fired 2.2 frames of one-run ball in his first start on MLB Rehab Assignment for Dunedin.

Yesavage threw 44 pitches for 30 strikes.

He averaged 94.1 MPH on his fastball, which reached 95.2 MPH.

The sole run he allowed came on an inside the park home run hit by Estuar Suero with one out in the 3 rd inning.

RHP Troy Guthrie (3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 K) dealt three perfect innings in relief with four strikeouts in his Dunedin debut.

Guthrie recorded eight whiffs, five of which came on his slider.

CF Blaine Bullard (2-for-4, RBI, R, 3B) swatted the first pitch he saw from Pirates No. 3 prospect Seth Hernandez off the right-center field wall for a triple in the bottom of the 1 st inning, his first pro hit.

He also brought home a run on an infield single in the 7 th inning which tied the ballgame at 4-4. His first pro RBI, the base hit came on the 9 th pitch of the at-bat.

In his professional debut, Bullard recorded two hits.

1B Peyton Williams (2-for-4, RBI, R) opened the scoring with an RBI single in the 1 st inning as part of a two-hit night.

His 7 th inning single left the bat at 104.4 MPH.







Florida State League Stories from April 3, 2026

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