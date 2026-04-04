Cardinals Drop Game Two to Mets on Friday Night

Published on April 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (1-1) dropped game two of their three-game series to the St. Lucie Mets (1-1) by a final score of 8-4 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Cade Crossland (L, 0-1) got the start on the mound for Palm Beach in his professional debut and ran into some trouble in the top of the first inning. Julio Zayas drove in the first Mets' run on an RBI double to score Randy Guzman. Later in the frame, Simon Juan hit a two-RBI double to extend the St. Lucie lead to 3-0 before Palm Beach came up to bat.

The score remained until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Palm Beach offense got on the scoreboard for the first time. St. Lucie starting pitcher Frank Camarillo allowed a leadoff walk to Jack Gurevitch and a double to Cameron Nickens to start the frame. Two batters later, Chase Heath delivered a two-RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2 after four innings.

Crossland finished his start with four innings pitched and allowed three earned runs on five hits and did not walk a batter while tallying two strikeouts.

However, the Mets quickly responded in the top of the fifth inning as Jake Shelagowski came out of the Palm Beach bullpen for his professional debut on the mound. The Mets plated three runs on three hits and jumped to a 6-2 lead.

The game settled down until Palm Beach got back to work offensively in the bottom of the seventh. Mets' pitcher Joel Lara loaded the bases with two outs and Gurevitch and Nickens drew back-to-back RBI walks to cut the deficit to 6-4 as the Cardinals left the tying and go-ahead runs on the basepaths.

Meanwhile, Kaden Echeman tossed two scoreless innings out of the Palm Beach bullpen and struck out two batters in his professional debut.

The Mets added two more insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning off of Cardinals' relief pitcher Liam Best, who also made his professional debut in the ballgame. The Beach Birds' offense was silenced in the bottom of the ninth and ultimately fell by the 8-4 final score in game two of this three-game series.

Nickens led the Palm Beach offense after he went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Heriberto Caraballo went 2-for-4 with a run scored in his season debut at the plate.

Palm Beach becomes the "Frozen Iguanas" for the first time as part of the limited-edition alternate identity to conclude their series against St. Lucie on Saturday, April 4th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars.

For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from April 3, 2026

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