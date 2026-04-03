Gameday Preview: Palm Beach Cardinals vs. St. Lucie Mets /2026
Published on April 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Palm Beach Cardinals News Release
After an exciting 6-3 victory over the Mets, the Cardinals are looking to repeat their success again tonight!
The Homerun Derby came early last night with Jonathan Mejia, Chase Heath, and AJ Salgado going yard. Both the Mets and the Cardinals put up quite a show in the hitting department, which will no doubt cause more excitement for the rest of the series.
Players to look out for at this evening's ballgame include Chase Heath, Jack Gurevitch and Ryan Mitchell, each scoring a run or touching base the night before. Starting pitcher Cade Crossland will make his professional debut tonight as well. The 22-year-old from Rowlett, Texas has gotten attention for his fastball and changeup, so be on the look out for that as well.
THE BIRDHOUSE
- Starter Cade Crossland was drafted out of the University of Oklahoma, where he struck out 10 batters in a game against Texas on May of 2025.
- Outfielder Ryan Mitchell boasted the highest sprint speed for Palm Beach last night, reaching first in 4.53 seconds.
PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)
Ryan Weingarter, SS
Ryan Mitchell, CF
Jack Gurevitch, 1B
Cam Nickens, LF
Christian Martin, 2B
Chase Heath, C
Luis Pino, RF
Trevor Haskins, 3B
Heriberto Caraballo, DH
Cade Crossland, LHP
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: April 3, 2026
WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.
Florida State League Stories from April 3, 2026
- Hernandez Punches out Eight, Marauders Earn Opening Day Victory - Bradenton Marauders
- Tarpons Drop Home Opener to Tigers, 12-7 - Tampa Tarpons
- Lewis Homers, Drives in Two in Tortugas 3-2 Loss to Hammerheads - Daytona Tortugas
- Yesavage Sharp in Rehab Return, Jays Drop Opener - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Mets Lead Cardinals from the Start, Win Their First Game 8-4 - St. Lucie Mets
- Cardinals Drop Game Two to Mets on Friday Night - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Mighty Mussels, Threshers Split Opening Night Doubleheader Behind Strong Pitching - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Threshers Split Doubleheader to Open the Season - Clearwater Threshers
- Gameday Preview: Palm Beach Cardinals vs. St. Lucie Mets /2026 - Palm Beach Cardinals
- Trey Yesavage to Start Opening Day for Dunedin on MLB Rehab Assignment - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Friend, Moon homer as Tortugas take opener, 4-2 - Daytona Tortugas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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