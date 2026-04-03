Gameday Preview: Palm Beach Cardinals vs. St. Lucie Mets /2026

Published on April 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







After an exciting 6-3 victory over the Mets, the Cardinals are looking to repeat their success again tonight!

The Homerun Derby came early last night with Jonathan Mejia, Chase Heath, and AJ Salgado going yard. Both the Mets and the Cardinals put up quite a show in the hitting department, which will no doubt cause more excitement for the rest of the series.

Players to look out for at this evening's ballgame include Chase Heath, Jack Gurevitch and Ryan Mitchell, each scoring a run or touching base the night before. Starting pitcher Cade Crossland will make his professional debut tonight as well. The 22-year-old from Rowlett, Texas has gotten attention for his fastball and changeup, so be on the look out for that as well.

THE BIRDHOUSE

- Starter Cade Crossland was drafted out of the University of Oklahoma, where he struck out 10 batters in a game against Texas on May of 2025.

- Outfielder Ryan Mitchell boasted the highest sprint speed for Palm Beach last night, reaching first in 4.53 seconds.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Ryan Weingarter, SS

Ryan Mitchell, CF

Jack Gurevitch, 1B

Cam Nickens, LF

Christian Martin, 2B

Chase Heath, C

Luis Pino, RF

Trevor Haskins, 3B

Heriberto Caraballo, DH

Cade Crossland, LHP

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: April 3, 2026

WHERE: Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.







Florida State League Stories from April 3, 2026

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