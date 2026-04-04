Threshers Split Doubleheader to Open the Season

Published on April 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







FORT MYERS, FL - Gage Wood began the season with a dominant pitching performance as the Clearwater Threshers (1-1) split a season-opening doubleheader against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (1-1), taking game one 2-0 and falling by the same score in the second game on Friday night at Hammond Stadium. The Threshers look to clinch their first series of the season in the Saturday evening finale.

Nathan Humphreys laid down a perfect bunt to the third base side on the first pitch of the season. After the first out, as Humphreys attempted to steal second, Will Vierling smacked a double down the left field line. The relay throw came into the shortstop, but his throw to second sailed into centerfield, allowing Humphreys to come home from third with the first run of the game.

The score remained the same until the third inning, when Jonathan Hogart began the rally with a one-out single. After he stole second, Matthew Ferrara drove him home with a two-out single to left that doubled the Threshers' advantage. The final four innings ended without a baserunner for either team, and Clearwater took game one 2-0.

Gage Wood tossed 4.0 shutout innings, striking out seven with one hit and one walk allowed in a no-decision. Sean Youngerman (1-0) picked up the win, finishing the final 3.0 innings without allowing a baserunner and striking out two batters.

GAME TWO

WP: Reed Moring (1-0, 0.00)

LP: Cody Bowker (0-1, 6.75)

In the second game, Fort Myers took a 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly. The Threshers had their best chance to score in the following frame, as the first three Threshers reached base to lead off the top of the second inning. After Ferrara recorded a hit to load the bases, the next three Threshers struck out, keeping the score at 2-0 after their first two innings. In the top of the seventh inning, Manolfi Jimenez led off with a single. He moved to second on a groundout, but Clearwater couldn't bring him home, falling 2-0 in the second game.

Cody Bowker (0-1) took the loss in 2.2 innings, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks with five strikeouts. Keegan Batka tossed 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings, surrendering two walks and striking out three. Zuher Yousuf recorded 2.0 shutout innings without allowing a hit, walking one, and striking out three.

Ferrara earned the Threshers' first steal of the season in the second inning of game one...He recorded their first RBI of the season in the following frame...Wood set a new career high with seven strikeouts in the first game of the season...Youngerman retired all nine batters he faced to earn his first professional win...Game two was the Threshers' first loss in Fort Myers since August of 2024...The Threshers conclude a three-game road series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Saturday, April Fourth...First pitch on Saturday will be at 6:05 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from April 3, 2026

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