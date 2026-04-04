Lewis Homers, Drives in Two in Tortugas 3-2 Loss to Hammerheads

Published on April 3, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Tyson Lewis accounted for both Daytona runs, but the Tortugas came up just short in a 3-2 loss to the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday night in front of a sold out crowd at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Chris Arroyo powered Jupiter at the plate, while Daytona's pitching staff continued its strong start to the season in the narrow defeat.

The Rundown

Jupiter struck first in the opening inning.

With two outs, Arroyo launched a two-run home run to left field to give the Hammerheads an early 2-0 lead.

Daytona answered immediately in the bottom half. Kyle Henley doubled to open the frame and later scored on an RBI single from Lewis, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The game settled into a pitcher's duel from there.

Right-hander Edgar Colon kept the Tortugas within striking distance, allowing just two hits across five innings while limiting Jupiter to the first-inning damage.

The Tortugas pulled even in the sixth. With two outs, Lewis came through again, blasting a solo home run to right field to tie the game at two.

Jupiter responded in the seventh. Arroyo doubled to lead off the inning and eventually scored on a fielder's choice, putting the Hammerheads back in front, 3-2.

Daytona threatened late, bringing the tying run aboard in the ninth, but Jupiter was able to close it out.

Stat of the Game

2 - Lewis drove in both Daytona runs, recording his first home run of the season.

Notes

- Daytona moves to 1-1 on the season.

- The Tortugas have allowed three runs or fewer in both games this season (5 total runs allowed).

- Daytona pitching has limited opponents to eight hits across the first two games.

- Lewis recorded his first home run of the season.

- Lewis posted his first multi-hit game of the season and first multi-RBI game.

- Henley & Bernard Moon both recorded their first double of the season.

- Colon allowed two runs on two hits across five innings in his first start.

- The Daytona bullpen allowed one run over four innings.

- The Tortugas turned one double play defensively, their third of the season.

- Jupiter now leads the all-time series, 112-100.

- Daytona leads the series in games played at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, 54-49.

Next Up

The Tortugas conclude the three-game series against Jupiter Saturday, April 4, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M ET. The game is officially sold out.







Florida State League Stories from April 3, 2026

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