Colon Dominates on the Mound, Tortugas Fall in 2-1 Heartbreaker

Published on April 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - Edgar Colon delivered a dominant performance on the mound, but the Daytona Tortugas were defeated by the Lakeland Flying Tigers, 2-1, on Friday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, extending their losing streak to six games.

The Rundown

Daytona manufactured an early lead in the third.

Ichiro Cano drew a one-out walk and moved into scoring position as the Tortugas built traffic. With two outs, Bernard Moon lined a single to center, scoring Drew Davies to give Daytona a 1-0 lead.

From there, it was all Colon.

The right-hander dominated, retiring 10 of 11 batters at one point and allowing just one hit across six innings. Lakeland's only run against him came in the fourth, when Bryce Rainer led off with a solo home run to tie the game at one.

Colon finished his outing with 10 strikeouts and just one walk, keeping the Tortugas in control throughout his six innings.

The game remained tied into the eighth.

Nolan McCarthy reached on a leadoff walk and moved up to third on a stolen base plus an errant throw. With two outs, a balk by Daytona reliever

Lisnerkin Lantigua allowed McCarthy to score from third, giving Lakeland a 2-1 lead without a hit in the inning.

Daytona was unable to respond in the ninth, going down in order to end the game.

Stat of the Game

10 - Colon struck out 10 batters across six innings, the highest total by a Tortugas pitcher this season.

Notes

- Daytona falls to 1-6 on the season and has lost six straight games.

- The Tortugas are now 0-3 in one-run games this season.

- Daytona has been held to one run in three of its last five games.

- Daytona was held to just two hits, its lowest total of the season.

- Colon allowed one hit over six innings and has allowed just three earned runs across his first two starts.

- Colon recorded the first double-digit strikeout game by a Tortugas pitcher this season.

- Bernard Moon recorded his third RBI of the season.

- Daytona pitching combined for 14 strikeouts for the second time this season.

- The Tortugas went 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position.

Next Up

Daytona continues its six-game series at Lakeland on Saturday, April 11. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET. *LAKELAND, Fla. - * Edgar Colon delivered a dominant performance on the mound, but the Daytona Tortugas were defeated by the Lakeland Flying Tigers, 2-1, on Friday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, extending their losing streak to six games.







Florida State League Stories from April 10, 2026

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