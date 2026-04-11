Perry Anchors Strong Pitching Performance in 9-2 Victory

Published on April 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Continued dominance from the Blue Jays pitching staff, paired with timely hitting, lifted Dunedin to a 9-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Friday night at Clover Park, giving the Blue Jays a 2-1 series lead entering the weekend.

Through six games this season, Dunedin's pitching staff owns a 1.14 WHIP, second-best in the FSL and third among all 30 Class-A clubs. Blue Jays pitchers have also recorded 70 strikeouts in 49 innings (12.86 K/9), ranking second in the FSL and third across Class-A.

KEY PERFORMERS

RHP Nolan Perry (4.1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 K) fired 4.1 innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts in his second start of the season.

After allowing a leadoff triple in the first, Perry retired the next 13 batters he faced in order including six strikeouts over that span.

Perry has allowed only two runs on three hits over eight innings of work this season.

3B Eric Snow (2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 BB) reached base four times, highlighted by a two-run single in the 7th which gave the Blue Jays a 7-1 lead.

RF Enmanuel Bonilla (2-for-4, RBI, BB) hit safely in his fifth straight game to open up the season, ripping an RBI single to put Dunedin on the board in the 2nd inning.

DH Jaxson West (2-for-5, R) logged his second consecutive multi-hit game.

He's 5-for-11 (.455) in three games to open the season.







Florida State League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.