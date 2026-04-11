Blue Jays Pull Away Late, Beat Mets 9-2

Published on April 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets shortstop Elian Peña

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets shortstop Elian Peña(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Dunedin Blue Jays scored six runs over the final three innings to pull away for a 9-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets at Clover Park on Friday night.

The Blue Jays held a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth. The Mets threatened by loading the bases with one out but Jays reliever Noah Palmese struck out Francisco Toledo and got Elian Peña to fly out to end the threat.

The Blue Jays took advantage of the Mets wildness on the mound in the seventh and eighth innings. Mets reliever Joe Charles walked the first four batters of the seventh inning and all four ended up scoring. The first run scored on passed ball, the second on a wild pitch and the last two runs came in on single by Eric Snow to make it 7-1.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases with no outs against Joe Scarborough in the eighth inning. Caden Wooster came in from the bullpen and got three fly outs. The first two outs were sac flies to extend the Jays lead to 9-1.

On a tough night for the Mets, Peña provided a jolt with a long solo home run to right field in the eighth inning. It was the first stateside homer for the 18-year-old top prospect from the Dominican Republic.

Peña went 2 for 5 with the homer, a double and he scored both of the Mets runs. He has hit safely in all six games this season.

Mets starter Frank Camarillo took the loss. He pitched 5.0 solid innings allowing three runs on seven hits. Camarillo did not walk or hit a batter.

JT Benson was 1 for 2 with a triple and two hit-by-pitches.

The Mets (3-3) and Blue Jays (3-3) are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday at Clover Park starting at 4:00 p.m. There will be a postgame fireworks show immediately after game 2.

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Florida State League Stories from April 10, 2026

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