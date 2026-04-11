Hernandez Fans Seven over Four No-Hit Innings, Marauders Losing Streak Moves to Four Games

Published on April 10, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Pirates No. 2 prospect Seth Hernandez fanned seven batters over 4.0 no-hit innings, but the Bradenton Marauders (2-5) took a 7-3 loss to the Palm Beach Cardinals (5-2) on Friday from LECOM Park. David Matoma tossed a scoreless ninth with three strikeouts, while Josh Tate worked two walks and recorded a single.

After Hernandez cruised through the Palm Beach lineup, the Cardinals plated two runs in the top of the sixth inning against Bradenton reliever Jack Anker. The Cardinals increased their lead again in the top of the seventh with two runs and top of the eighth with three runs.

The Marauders found some life with the bats in the bottom of the eighth off Cardinals reliever Robbie Knowles. Dylan Palmer singled, Murf Gray was hit by a pitch, and Eddie King Jr. walked to load the bases. A balk by Knowles allowed Palmer to score and make it a 7-1 ballgame. Edgleen Perez and Brent Iredale worked back-to-back walks to scratch across another run for Bradenton and cut the deficit, 7-2. With the bases loaded, Eddie Rynders was hit by a pitch, moving the score 7-3.

Bradenton went quiet the rest of the way, falling by a final score of 7-3.

Ruben Menes (1-0) earned the win striking out three over 3.1 scoreless innings. Anker (0-1) took the loss, letting up four runs on five hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.

The Marauders and Cardinals play the penultimate game of their six-game series on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. EST from LECOM Park. LHP Reinold Navarro (0-1, 18.00) is the starter for Bradenton and RHP Jack Martinez (0-1, 0.00) takes the ball for Palm Beach

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from April 10, 2026

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