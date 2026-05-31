Sterling Ties Career-High 6.0 Innings, Marauders Fall in Extras 6-2

Published on May 31, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Levi Sterling tied a career-high 6.0 innings, but the Bradenton Marauders (24-25) fell 6-2 in 10 innings to the St. Lucie Mets (24-26) on Saturday from LECOM Park. Josh Tate socked two hits, and Fredderick Ovalle doubled during his Single-A debut.

After the Mets scored a run in the first and a run in the third, the Marauders ended a scoring drought in the bottom of the seventh. Luke Scherrer walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, and into third on a single by Dylan Palmer. A passed ball allowed Scherrer to score and make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the eighth, Bradenton tied the game off St. Lucie reliever Miguel Mejias. Ovalle doubled and moved to third on a balk. Tate singled to left, plating Ovalle to make it 2-2.

The Mets plated four runs in the top of the 10th, and the Marauders went scoreless in the bottom half of the inning to finalize a 6-2 win for St. Lucie.

Mejias (3-0) notched the win, letting up a run on a hit with two strikeouts over 2.0 frames. Noah Takacs (1-5) took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits, a walk, and a strikeout over 1.0 inning.

The Marauders and Mets play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday from LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 31, 2026

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