Navarro Punches out Eight, Marauders Shut out for Second Time in 2026

Published on May 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - Reinold Navarro earned eight strikeouts from the bullpen during the Bradenton Marauders (24-24) second shutout loss of the season, falling 8-0 to the St. Lucie Mets (23-26) on Friday from LECOM Park. Dylan Palmer and Josh Tate recorded the lone hits, as Bradenton was held to two singles.

After the Mets plated two runs in the top of the second off Marauders starter Yonleg Gaetano in the top of the first, they scored two more runs in the top of the second highlighted by a solo blast from Elian Pena.

St. Lucie increased the lead with a run in the seventh, two runs in the eighth, and a run in the ninth to make it an 8-0 ballgame.

Bradenton went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize an 8-0 win for St. Lucie.

Nicolas Carreno (2-0) earned the win, letting up two hits, two walks, with seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings. Gaetano (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks.

The Marauders and Mets play game two of a six-game series on Saturday from LECOM Park. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from May 29, 2026

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