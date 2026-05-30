Tarpons Take Opener of Doubleheader, Nightcap Postponed by Weather

Published on May 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas managed just five hits Friday afternoon and fell 7-1 to the Tampa Tarpons in the opener of a scheduled doubleheader at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Game two was postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up Saturday as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m., with game two scheduled approximately 30-40 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Both games will be seven innings.

The Rundown Tampa opened the scoring in the second inning when Willy Montero singled, stole second and came around to score on an RBI single by Gabriel Lara for a 1-0 lead.

The Tarpons doubled the advantage in the third when Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek launched a solo home run to left, then pushed the lead to 3-0 in the fourth on a solo homer from Austin Green.

The game broke open in the fifth. Jackson Lovich led off with a double before Martin-Grudzielanek singled to right. An error in the outfield allowed Lovich to score and Martin-Grudzielanek to advance. A second Daytona error later in the inning put another runner in scoring position before a balk brought home Tampa's third run of the frame, extending the lead to 6-0.

Tampa added one more insurance run in the seventh when Montero doubled home Martin-Grudzielanek to make it 7-0.

Daytona finally broke through in the bottom of the seventh. Ichiro Cano lined a double down the left-field line and scored moments later on an RBI single by Anielson Buten to avoid the shutout and cut the deficit to 7-1.

The Tortugas were unable to mount any further rally as Tampa closed out the victory.

Stat of the Game 0-5 - Daytona fell to 0-5 in seven-inning games this season.

Notes

Daytona dropped to 16-32 overall.

The Tortugas finished the day 9-15 in May.

Daytona fell to 11-25 against right-handed starters.

The Tortugas dropped to 4-25 when scoring fewer than five runs.

Daytona is now 4-27 when being outhit by its opponent.

Buten recorded his second multi-hit game of the season.

Cano collected his fifth multi-hit game of the year.

Bernard Moon extended his hitting streak to six games.

Bernard Moon extended his on-base streak to seven games.

Buten extended his hitting streak to three games.

Cano extended his hitting streak to three games.

Tyson Lewis extended his on-base streak to six games.

Tampa pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts.

Next Up The postponed second game of Friday's doubleheader will be made up Saturday as part of a seven-inning doubleheader at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4 p.m., with game two beginning approximately 30-40 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.

Justin Henschel is scheduled to start game one for Daytona, while Sheng-En Lin is slated to start game two.







Florida State League Stories from May 29, 2026

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