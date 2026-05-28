Late Rally Falls Short as Tortugas Drop 8-7 Battle to Tarpons

Published on May 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona brought the tying run to third base in the ninth inning, but the comeback fell just short as the Tortugas fell 8-7 to the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Tampa erased a 5-4 deficit with a three-run eighth inning before surviving Daytona's late push to hand the Tortugas their second straight loss. The Rundown

Daytona struck first in the second inning. Tyson Lewis doubled to open the frame before Rafhlmil Torres followed with an RBI double to left. Later in the inning, Ian Francis lifted a sacrifice fly to score Torres and give Daytona a 2-0 lead.

Tampa answered in the fourth. After two walks and a single loaded the bases, JoJo Jackson cleared them with a three-run double to right-center, putting the Tarpons ahead 3-2.

The Tortugas responded immediately in the bottom half.

Lewis singled and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly from Ichiro Cano to tie the game at 3-3. Daytona regained the lead an inning later after walks by Anthuan Valencia and Drew Davies helped set up an RBI single from Bernard Moon. Davies later scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-4.

Daytona carried that lead into the eighth before Tampa flipped the game.

A leadoff ground-rule double from Ediel Rivera sparked the rally before RBI doubles from John Cristino and a two-run single by Willy Montero gave Tampa a 7-5 advantage. The Tarpons added another insurance run in the ninth on a solo homer by Engelth Urena.

The Tortugas nearly answered in the bottom of the ninth.

Moon and Torres singled before Anielson Buten walked to load the bases. Cano delivered an RBI single and Francis reached on a throwing error to plate another run, bringing the tying run to third. However, Henry Hunter grounded out to end the game. Stat of the Game

10 - Daytona's pitching staff issued 10 walks, its highest total since April 30 against Fort Myers in a 24-8 loss. Notes

Daytona dropped to 16-31 overall and 10-13 at home.

The Tortugas fell to 11-25 against right-handed starters.

Daytona dropped to 1-21 when trailing after eight innings.

The Tortugas moved to 6-9 in one-run games.

Daytona is now 4-26 when being outhit.

Opponents recorded their 17th comeback win against Daytona this season.

Lewis recorded his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

Moon posted his 14th multi-hit game of the year and extended his hitting streak to six games, his longest streak of the season.

Torres recorded his 12th multi-hit game and extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

Cano recorded his third multi-RBI game of the season.

Daytona turned three double plays defensively, their most in a game this season. Next Up

The Tortugas continue their six-game series with Tampa on Thursday, May 28 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 27, 2026

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