Marauders Halt Mets Winning Streak at 4 with 6-4 Victory

Published on May 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets had their four-game winning snapped by the Bradenton Marauders in a 6-4 loss at LECOM Park on Wednesday night.

The Mets got off to a hot start, taking a 2-0 lead into the fourth inning with pitcher Cam Tilly retiring the first 10 batters he faced. But Tilly ran into trouble after recording the first out of the fourth inning. Eleven of the next 14 Bradenton hitters reached base against Tilly and the Marauders posted back-to-back three-run innings in the fourth and fifth to take a 6-3 lead.

The Marauders bullpen was able to lock down the Mets offense over the final three innings. The Mets only had one batter reach base after Sam Robertson's one out single in the sixth inning.

Marauders reliever Brandon Cain pitched the final two innings for the six-out save.

In the fourth inning Eddie King Jr. hit a two-run homer to give the Marauders a 3-2 lead. The Mets tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning on a two-out RBI single by Elian Peña.

But the first two Marauders reached base in the bottom of the fourth on a walk by Tilly and an error by Peña at short. Luke Sherrer hit a two-run single to put the Marauders up 5-3. Later in the inning Cristian Jauregui lofted a sac fly to make it 6-3.

AJ Salgado hit a one-out double in the sixth inning and went on to score on a Chase Meggers sac fly to cut the deficit to 6-4. The Meggers out began a run of nine straight batters retired by Marauders relievers Noah Takacs and Cain.

Peña went 3 for 4 with a RBI, run and stolen base from the leadoff spot. He became the first Mets hitter in four games with a multi-hit game.

The Mets bullpen trio of Josh Blum, Justin Armbruester and Zack Mack combined to pitch 3.2 shutout innings with just one hit allowed. The Mets bullpen has given up just one unearned run in the series.

Tilly took the loss. He was charged with six runs (four earned) on five hits over 4.1 innings. He walked four and struck out six.

The Mets (21-26) and Marauders (24-22) play the third game of their series at LECOM Park on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 27, 2026

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