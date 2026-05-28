Mussels, Hammerheads Postponed; Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday
Published on May 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Jupiter Hammerheads was postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.
The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, May 28. Both games will be seven innings.
First pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. with coverage beginning at 4:10 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Tickets for today's game (Wednesday, May 27) can be exchanged at the Mighty Mussels box office for any future 2026 home games.
Florida State League Stories from May 27, 2026
- Late Rally Falls Short as Tortugas Drop 8-7 Battle to Tarpons - Daytona Tortugas
- Hogart Drives in Five and Scores Four Runs in Threshers Rout - Clearwater Threshers
- Hackenberg Goes Deep, Sanchez Tallies Three Hits in 16-6 Loss - Dunedin Blue Jays
- Marauders Halt Mets Winning Streak at 4 with 6-4 Victory - St. Lucie Mets
- Mussels, Hammerheads Postponed; Doubleheader Scheduled for Thursday - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Marauders Held to Four Hits in 8-2 Loss to Mets - Bradenton Marauders
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