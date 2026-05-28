Hogart Drives in Five and Scores Four Runs in Threshers Rout

Published on May 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Jonathan Hogart set new career highs in runs scored and RBIs to help the Clearwater Threshers (28-19) thrash the Dunedin Blue Jays (19-28) in a 16-6 victory on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to make it three straight wins when they return for a Thursday rematch.

Robert Phelps reached on an error in the first inning and stole second and third base on Blue Jays starter Silvano Hechavarria. He scored on a wild pitch to give the Threshers a 1-0 lead after the first. Dunedin quickly tied it on a sacrifice fly in the top of the second. Hogart led off the bottom of the second with a walk and got to third base on a single by Matthew Ferrara. A walk to Will Vierling loaded the bases before Jaeden Calderon drove the go-ahead run home on a fielder's choice. Robert Phelps followed with a three-run home run to bump the Threshers' advantage to four runs.

Dunedin cut the deficit in half with two runs in the third, but the scoring didn't stop for the Threshers. After Hogart led off with a walk and advanced to second on a one-out single by Ferrara, TJayy Walton picked up his first RBI of the season with a single that brought the lead back up to three runs. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Threshers' offense exploded. Griffin Burkholder drew a walk with one out and moved to third on a throwing error by Juan Sanchez at third that put Ferrebus on first base. After Nolan Beltran was hit by a pitch, Hogart cleared the bases with a double to centerfield that plated three runs. Three pitches later, Ferrara doubled him home to put the Threshers in double digits with a seven-run lead.

Clearwater batted around in the fifth, which began with a leadoff walk by Jaeden Calderon. Phelps walked before Burkholder drove in Calderon with an RBI double that moved Phelps to third. Phelps scored on an infield single by Ferrebus, but an errant throw from third allowed Burkholder to score as well, giving the Threshers a ten-run advantage. Ferrebus advanced to second on the error and got to third on a single by Beltran. Hogart reached on a fielder's choice, beating out the throw to first to allow Ferrebus to score from third. A two-out single from Will Vierling scored Hogart to make it a five-run fifth for the Threshers, their lead up to 12 runs after five innings.

The Threshers responded to a solo home run in the sixth with another run, with Phelps beginning the frame with a leadoff walk. Burkholder singled him over to second, and Beltran reached on a fielder's choice that advanced Phelps to third. Hogart singled on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the sixth, plating Phelps and increasing the Threshers' lead back to 12 runs.

The Blue Jays added two more runs in the seventh inning, but did not get a hit in the final two innings as the Threshers finished a 16-6 victory at home.

Tanner Gresham surrendered three runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Peyton Havard allowed three runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 3.0 innings. Jacob Pruitt (3-1) earned the win in the final 2.0 shutout frames, striking out five and allowing one hit and two walks.

Hogart became the second Thresher in 2026 to drive in five runs in a game...Ferrebus extended his on-base streak to 22 games, the longest streak by a Thresher this season...Clearwater scored a run in each of the first six innings...Every Thresher reached base at least once...Walton drove in a run in his first game as a Thresher since August 2025...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Thursday, May 28...First pitch on Thursday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 27, 2026

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