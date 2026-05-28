Hackenberg Goes Deep, Sanchez Tallies Three Hits in 16-6 Loss

Published on May 27, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Clearwater, FL - Despite three-hit games from Juan Sanchez and Aldo Gaxiola, along with a three-RBI performance from Adam Hackenberg, the Dunedin Blue Jays fell 16-6 to the Clearwater Threshers on Wednesday night at BayCare Ballpark in game two of a six-game set.

KEY PERFORMERS

C Adam Hackenberg (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, R, 2B, BB) deposited a solo homer in the 6th as part of a three-RBI night.

Hackenberg's first home run in a Dunedin uniform left the bat at 100.3 MPH and traveled 383 ft.

3B Juan Sanchez (3-for-5, 2 R, 2B) smacked three hits including a double for his second three-hit game over his last four contests.

Over his last nine games, the Blue Jays No. 7 prospect is batting .333 with five extra-base hits and five RBI.

Sanchez's hits left the bat at 97.3 MPH, 104.7 MPH, and 105.2 MPH.

1B Aldo Gaxiola (3-for-5, RBI) tallied three hits for his second straight multi-hit game, highlighted by an RBI single in the 7th at 108.5 MPH off the bat

In 18 games in May Gaxiola is batting .324 with 3 HR and 15 RBI.

His 25 RBI this season pace the Blue Jays.







Florida State League Stories from May 27, 2026

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