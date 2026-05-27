Friend's Career Night, Tortugas Bash Four Homers in 12-9 Comeback Win over Tarpons

Published on May 26, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - After falling behind 4-0 in the first inning, the Daytona Tortugas erupted for 11 runs across the first three innings and held off a late Tampa rally to defeat the Tarpons 12-9 Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Daytona erased an early four-run deficit behind four home runs, including two from Jacob Friend, to improve to 16-30 on the season. The Rundown

Tampa jumped out quickly.

Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek opened the game with a leadoff homer before Tampa added three more runs in the inning on an RBI sequence aided by a Daytona error and a two-run homer from Ediel Rivera to grab a 4-0 lead.

Daytona answered immediately. In the bottom of the first, Jacob Friend walked and Bernard Moon doubled before Tyson Lewis grounded out to score Daytona's first run. Rafhlmil Torres followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Tortugas flipped the game in the second.

Ichiro Cano opened the inning with his first home run of the season before Anthuan Valencia singled and Drew Davies walked. Friend then crushed a three-run homer to right-center to give Daytona a 6-4 lead.

An inning later, Daytona broke it open.

Anielson Buten singled in his Single-A debut and Henry Hunter walked before Davies launched Daytona's second grand slam of the season to left-center field. After Tampa changed pitchers, Friend followed immediately with a solo homer, marking the third time this season Daytona has hit back-to-back home runs and pushing the lead to 11-4.

Tampa chipped away.

The Tarpons scored twice in the fourth and twice in the fifth, trimming the lead to 11-8. Brady Afthim entered in the fifth and delivered a key 1.2 innings out of the bullpen to stabilize the game. Tampa added another run in the seventh on a solo homer from Luis Escudero, but Daytona got an insurance run in the eighth when Davies scored on a double play ball to extend the advantage back to three.

Andrew Shaffner worked around a ninth-inning error to secure his second save and close out Daytona's 12th comeback win of the season. Stat of the Game

4 - Daytona homered four times Tuesday night, tying a season high. The Tortugas entered the game with only 24 home runs all season and hit four in one night. Notes

Daytona improved to 16-30 overall and 10-12 at home.

The Tortugas moved to 11-24 against right-handed starters.

Daytona improved to 12-0 when leading after eight innings.

The Tortugas are now 13-7 when scoring five or more runs.

Daytona earned its 12th comeback win of the season.

The Tortugas improved to 9-3 when recording 10 or more hits.

Daytona moved to 7-7 when opponents record 10 or more hits.

Daytona improved to 9-12 when hitting a home run.

The Tortugas moved to 7-5 when homering with runners on base.

Daytona is now 4-25 when being outhit.

Friend hit his eighth and ninth home runs of the season, tied for third-most in the FSL.

Friend recorded his first career four-hit game and set a career high with four hits.

Friend became the first Tortuga with a multi-homer game since Alfredo Duno on June 1, 2025 against Jupiter.

Friend posted his first four-RBI game of the season and ninth multi-RBI game.

Davies hit his first home run of the season and recorded his first four-RBI game of the year.

Davies' grand slam was Daytona's second grand slam of the season.

Daytona hit back-to-back home runs for the third time this season and first since Kyle Henley and Tyson Lewis homered consecutively on May 22 at Jupiter.

Friend extended his hitting streak to five games.

Torres extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

Moon doubled for the 15th time this season, extending his on-base streak to five games and continuing to lead the FSL in doubles.

Buten made his Single-A debut and recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.

The 21 combined runs were the most in a Tortugas game since Daytona lost to Fort Myers 24-8 on April 30. Next Up

The Tortugas continue their six-game series with Tampa, Wednesday, May 26 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.