Cardinals Beat Flying Tigers 7-5 on Friday Night

Published on May 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (27-22) hung on late to defeat the Lakeland Flying Tigers (25-23) by a final score of 7-5 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With this win, the Beach Birds take a 3-1 series advantage over Lakeland.

The Cardinals scored first in the bottom of the second inning when Yordalin Peña hit his fourth home run of the year, a solo blast to left field, to make it a 1-0 score. Palm Beach added on in the bottom of the third inning. After a single and a walk with two outs, Chase Heath lined a ball into the left-center field gap for a two-RBI double. Peña came up and followed Heath with an RBI single to extend the Palm Beach lead to 4-0.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach starting pitcher Brian Holiday made his long-awaited Single-A debut on the mound. Holiday finished with four scoreless innings and allowed only one hit and one walk while he tallied three strikeouts in a no-decision.

Later, in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Cardinals piled on with the offense. With two outs and runners at first and third base, Matthew Miura scored as Jonathan Mejia stole second base and Lakeland second baseman Jude Warwick committed an error on the play. With Mejia at second base, Heath drilled an RBI single to give Palm Beach a 6-0 lead through five innings. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Cardinals added a run when Lakeland pitcher Yendy Gomez balked in a run with the bases loaded and Palm Beach took a 7-0 lead after the sixth.

Lakeland started chipping away at the Palm Beach lead in the late innings. The Flying Tigers scored twice in the top of the seventh inning when Beau Ankeney hit a leadoff single and Zach MacDonald blasted a two-run home run to left field off Kaden Echman (W, 5-1). The Flying Tigers added three more runs in the top of the eighth inning. Jordan Yost hit an RBI single, Jude Warwick sent another run home with an RBI double and Nick Dumesnil capped the scoring off with a sacrifice fly to cut the Palm Beach advantage to 7-5.

However, Jesus Garcia (Sv, 1) tossed two innings in relief where he allowed one run to close out Lakeland for a 7-5 Cardinals win on Thursday night for his first career save in his second Single-A outing.

Palm Beach and Lakeland face off in game five of this six-game series on Saturday, May 30th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 29, 2026

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