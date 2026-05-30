Mets Dominate Marauders 8-0 for 6th Win in 7 Games

Published on May 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets pitcher Nicolas Carreno

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets pitcher Nicolas Carreno(St. Lucie Mets)

BRADENTON, Fla. - Four St. Lucie pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout in a dominant 8-0 win for the Mets over the Bradenton Marauders on Friday night at LECOM Park. The Mets lead the series 3-1.

Mets starter Nicolas Carreño dazzled over a season-high 5.2 innings. Carreño surrendered a leadoff single to Josh Tate in the first inning then gave up just one more hit - an infield single - over the remainder of his start. Carreño walked two and struck out seven. His 56 strikeouts are the second most in the Florida State League.

Tyler McLoughlin (1.1 innings), Jorge De Leon (1.0 inning) and Ernesto Mercedes (1.0 inning) polished off the shutout effort. Mercedes induced a 5-4-3 double play to end the game. The Mets turned three double plays in the game.

The Mets pitching staff has tossed 17 straight scoreless innings. The Mets have used 12 relievers in the four games of the series and none have allowed an earned run.

On the offensive side, the Mets scored two runs in the first inning and two more in the second inning off Bradenton starter Jonleg Gaetano to go up 4-0. Gaetano pitched 6.0 hitless innings in his prior start.

Elian Peña launched a solo home run in the second inning to put the Mets up 3-0. Pena went 2 for 4 with the homer, a single, two walks and three runs

Jamari Baylor went 3 for 6 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs. His two-out RBI single in the first inning made it 2-0. He doubled home AJ Salgado in the eighth inning after Salgado had tripled. That made it 7-0.

Julio Zayas capped the scoring with a RBI single in the ninth that brought home Peña.

Branny De Oleo was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts, three hit-by-pitches, a walk, RBI and two runs scored.

The Mets have won six of their last seven games and nine of their last 12.

The Mets (23-26) and Marauders (24-24) play the fifth game of their series at LECOM Park on Saturday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

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Florida State League Stories from May 29, 2026

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