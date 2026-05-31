Mets Win Thriller vs. Marauders 6-3 in 10 Innings

Published on May 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









St. Lucie Mets outfielder Randy Guzman

(St. Lucie Mets) St. Lucie Mets outfielder Randy Guzman(St. Lucie Mets)

BRADENTON, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won their first extra innings game of the season, beating the Bradenton Marauders 6-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night at LECOM Park. The Mets now lead the series 4-1 and clinched their second consecutive winning series.

The game went to the 10th tied 2-2. AJ Salgado came off the bench and belted a pinch hit RBI triple to give the Mets a 3-2 lead. Salgado then slid home safely to beat a throw by first baseman Luke Scherrer on a ground ball hit by Elian Peña to put the Mets up 4-2.

Randy Guzman hit a RBI single and Julio Zayas capped the inning with run-scoring ground out to make it 6-2 Mets.

Christian Rodriguez walked Antonio Pimentel with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th which cut the Marauders deficit to 6-3. Rodriguez recovered to strike out pinch hitter Eddie King Jr. looking to end the game.

Mets starter Emilio Obispo pitched a career-high 5.0 scoreless innings on just 56 pitches. He gave up two singles, did not walk a batter and struck out seven in a no-decision.

Mets reliever Joel Lara pitched a scoreless sixth inning but the Marauders scored against him in the seventh with two outs when Scherrer scored from third base on a passed ball. It was the first run against the Mets pitching staff in 23 innings.

Josh Tate hit a RBI single off Miguel Mejias in the eighth inning to tie the game 2-2. It was the first earned run against the Mets since Wednesday.

Mejias pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to force extras and was credited with the win.

Guzman started the scoring for the Mets when he belted a two-out solo home run off Bradenton starter Levi Sterling in the first inning. It was Guzman's team-leading ninth homer of the season.

The Mets scored their second run on a double steal in the third inning when Peña swiped second base and Jeremy Rodriguez scampered home from third base on the throw to second.

Guzman led all hitters in the game by going 3 for 5 with a homer, two singles and two RBI.

The Mets (24-26) and Marauders (24-25) wrap up their six-game series at LECOM Park on Sunday. First pitch is set for 12:00 p.m.

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