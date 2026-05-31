Trio of Mussels Turn in Big Nights; Fort Myers Clinches Series against Jupiter

Published on May 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads by a final score of 4-1 on Saturday night at Lee Health Sports Complex.

The Mighty Mussels (28-22) won tonight on the back of 11 walks from the Jupiter (28-22) pitching staff. Fort Myers has now taken an astounding 47 free passes in the series, the most they've taken in a series with one game still to play. The Mussels' previous high for walks in a series was 38 in early May against the Tampa Tarpons.

Despite leaving 15 runners on base, Fort Myers became the first team in six weeks to take a series from the Hammerheads.

Dameury Pena, JP Smith II, and Henry Kusiak each turned in impressive offensive nights. Pena walked three times and had two hits, Smith had three hits and a walk, while Kusiak hit a home run and reached base four times.

Fort Myers sent Matthew Dalquist (1-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. Dalquist allowed two hits but held Jupiter off the scoreboard in the first.

The Mighty Mussels offense got rolling against Walin Castillo (1-3) in the second inning. The first three men reached, with Smith and Kusiak singling followed by a walk from Jayson Bass.

Two batters later, Irvin Nunez drove Smith in on a sacrifice fly to give Fort Myers the early lead at 1-0.

Dalquist was very good across his five innings, throwing 73% strikes and fanning three in a scoreless outing. He retired 14 of the final 16 men he faced, including eight in a row from the first to the third inning. It was his third time completing five innings this season and he has gone at least four innings in each of his eight starts.

In the bottom of the fifth, Smith singled with one out to set the table for Kusiak, who belted his first affiliated home run to extend the lead. The ball left the bat at 100.8 mph and travelled 398 feet over the Minnesota Twins retired number placards in left-center field. The Mighty Mussels led 3-0 after five innings.

Jupiter struck back in the sixth inning facing new Mussel arm Dylan Questad. Following back-to-back walks to begin the inning, PJ Morlando drove in the Hammerheads first run of the game on an RBI groundout. That made the score 3-1 Fort Myers.

Questad gave way to Jonathan Stevens in the seventh inning, who worked around a leadoff single to preserve the two-run lead.

In the bottom half, the Mussels used more small ball to produce runs. Fort Myers loaded the bases with two walks and a single, then Ryan Sprock brought home a run on a sac fly to make it 4-1.

Jake Murray (S1) came in with two on and two out in the eighth inning to secure a key strikeout of Andrew Salas, who represented the tying run.

Murray locked down the game in the ninth, working around a one-out walk by striking out the final two hitters to complete the win.

The series concludes on Sunday, May 31. Fort Myers will send Reed Moring (1.42) to the mound as the Hammerheads counter with Manuel Genao (3.96). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. Coverage will begin at 11:20 a.m. as the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network will air a special pregame on-field ceremony honoring six Gold Star families for a Military Tribute.







Florida State League Stories from May 30, 2026

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