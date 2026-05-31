Tortugas Sweep Doubleheader Behind Dominant Pitching Performances

Published on May 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas rode outstanding pitching to a doubleheader sweep of the Tampa Tarpons on Saturday at Jackie Robinson Ballpark, winning the opener 1-0 in nine innings before taking the nightcap 4-2. Daytona's staff combined to throw 16 innings without allowing an earned run, helping the club earn its first doubleheader sweep of the season. Game 1 Rundown

After Friday's scheduled doubleheader was interrupted by weather, the teams completed the makeup twin bill Saturday afternoon, beginning with a tense pitchers' duel.

Justin Henschel matched zeros with Tampa starter Henry Lalane through six innings. Henschel stranded runners at second and third in the sixth and finished with a career-high six innings while setting a new career high with seven strikeouts.

The Tarpons threatened repeatedly but could not break through against Henschel and reliever Bryce Archie, who retired all nine batters he faced over the final three innings.

Daytona managed only four hits before manufacturing the winning run in the ninth. The game was originally scheduled for seven innings, but remained scoreless through regulation. With Kyle Henley starting the inning at second base, Drew Davies moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt. Following an intentional walk to Jacob Friend, Tampa reliever Matthew Tippie threw a wild pitch that allowed Henley to score from third, giving Daytona a 1-0 walk-off victory. Saturday marked the fourth walk off victory of the season for the Tortugas, all in the month of May. Game 2 Rundown

The nightcap featured another strong effort from Daytona's pitching staff, led by Sheng-En Lin.

The Tortugas struck first in the second inning when Anielson Buten singled and Ichiro Cano walked before Henry Hunter delivered a two-run single to right-center, aided by a Tampa throwing error.

Tampa answered with two unearned runs in the fourth after a throwing error allowed both runs to score, tying the game at 2-2.

Daytona responded immediately in the bottom half. Kyle Henley singled, stole second and third, then scored on a wild pitch to put the Tortugas back in front. Later in the inning, Jacob Friend drew a walk before Drew Davies lined an RBI double to right field, extending the lead to 4-2.

Lin settled in after the fourth and completed five strong innings, allowing two unearned runs while striking out five. Dominic Scheffler worked the final two innings without allowing a run, earning his second save of the season, and helping secure the doubleheader sweep. Stat of the Day

16 & 0 - Daytona's pitching staff delivered its most complete performance of the season, combining for 16.0 innings without allowing an earned run across both games of the doubleheader. Henschel, Archie, Lin, and Scheffler combined to allow just 11 hits, four walks, and 22 strikeouts while limiting Tampa to only two unearned runs all day. Notes

- Daytona earned its first doubleheader sweep of the season and improved to 2-4 in doubleheaders.

- The Tortugas improved to 18-32 overall.

- Daytona improved to 12-14 at home.

- The Tortugas improved to 6-7 against left-handed starters.

- Daytona improved to 12-25 against right-handed starters.

- The Tortugas improved to 7-9 in one-run games.

- Daytona improved to 3-7 in two-run games.

- Daytona improved to 2-1 in extra-inning games.

- The Tortugas are now 2-5 in seven-inning games.

- Daytona improved to 12-14 when scoring first.

- The Tortugas improved to 5-6 on Saturdays.

- Henschel set career highs with 6.0 innings pitched and 7 strikeouts in game one.

- Lin improved to 4-3 and has now thrown 11.2 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run.

- Archie extended his scoreless streak to 6.0 innings.

- Game one marked the third shutout by Daytona pitching this season.

- Buten recorded his third multi-hit game of the season in game two.

- Buten extended his hitting streak to five games and has recorded a hit in every game since joining Daytona this week.

- Henley became the first Tortugas player to steal three bases in a game this season. He is the first Daytona player to do so since he stole three bases on Sept. 5, 2025 at Palm Beach.

- Daytona pitchers struck out 22 batters across the doubleheader.

- The Tortugas have won back-to-back games for the first time since May 3rd and 5th. Next Up The Tortugas will look to win the series on Sunday afternoon in the finale against Tampa. First pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Deivi Villafana will take the hill for the Tortugas.







Florida State League Stories from May 30, 2026

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