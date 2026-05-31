Tarpons Salvage Series Split with 7-0 Win over Tortugas

Published on May 31, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons used a pair of home runs and a dominant performance from their pitching staff to defeat the Daytona Tortugas 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The loss snapped Daytona's two-game winning streak and resulted in a six-game series split between the clubs. The Rundown

Tampa broke through in the second inning when Willy Montero launched a solo home run to left field. Later in the frame, JoJo Jackson singled, moved to third on a double by Engelth Urena, and scored when Luis Durango reached on a Daytona error, giving the Tarpons a 2-0 lead.

The score remained unchanged until the fifth when Tampa took control. Luis Durango doubled to begin the inning before John Cristino was hit by a pitch. After a strikeout, reliever Tristan Smith entered and a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek followed with an RBI double before Luis Puello launched a three-run homer to left field, extending the lead to 6-0.

The Tarpons added one final run in the eighth. Jackson doubled and eventually scored on a two-out RBI single from Jackson Lovich.

Daytona's offense was held in check throughout the afternoon. The Tortugas managed just four hits and never advanced a runner past second base. Drew Davies collected two of Daytona's four hits, while Ichiro Cano and Ian Francis added singles. Stat of the Day

10 - Tampa pitchers combined to strike out 10 Daytona hitters while allowing just four hits and no walks. The Tortugas were shut out for only the second time this season. Notes

- The Tortugas fell to 18-33 overall.

- Daytona dropped to 12-15 at home.

- The Tortugas are now 1-3-1 in home series this season.

- Daytona is now 1-7-1 in series play overall this season.

- The Tarpons and Tortugas split the six-game series 3-3.

- Daytona fell to 12-26 against right-handed starters.

- The Tortugas are now 6-26 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- Daytona dropped to 5-28 when being outhit by its opponent.

- Davies recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

- Davies tied his career high with two hits in a game, something he has now done 27 times in his professional career.

- The shutout was only the second time Daytona has been held scoreless this season.

- Deivi Villafana set a new season high with six strikeouts and tied his career high. It was the second six-strikeout game of his career and first since June 9, 2025 against the ACL Dodgers.

- Abraham Gaitan tied his season high with 3.0 innings pitched and established a new season high with three strikeouts. Next Up The Tortugas begin a six-game road series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday, June 2. First pitch from TD Ballpark is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 31, 2026

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