León's Home Run in Five-Run Third Seals Victory

Published on May 31, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Rehabbing outfielder Pedro León homered for the second straight night as the Clearwater Threshers (31-20) took down the Dunedin Blue Jays (19-31) 6-1, taking five of six games from the Jays on Sunday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. After a Monday off, the Threshers will travel to St. Lucie for a six-game set against the Mets.

After the first two innings remained scoreless, the Blue Jays picked up the game's first run on a two-out single to open the scoring in the top of the third. Clearwater responded rapidly in the home half of the frame, which began with a Jaeden Calderon double off rehabbing right-hander Shane Bieber. Calderon moved to third after Victor Cardoza singled, and both scored on a three-run blast by Pedro León to give Clearwater a two-run lead. The next two batters, Robert Phelps and Alirio Ferrebus, each reached on a single before Bieber was chased from the game. After the first out of the inning, a double from Juan Villavicencio plated Phelps for the fourth run of the frame. Ferrebus moved to third on the double, scoring on a sacrifice fly hit by Matthew Ferrara to extend the lead to four runs.

With two outs in the eighth inning, Ferrara hit a solo home run over the left-field wall to increase the Threshers' lead to five runs. After a leadoff hit by pitch began the ninth, the game ended on a double play to seal a 6-1 win for the Threshers.

Brad Pacheco surrendered one run on four hits with six strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Cole Gilley (3-0) tossed 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk and three strikeouts to earn the win. Tyler Bowen allowed one hit in 1.0 scoreless inning. Gabe Craig struck out one in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning.

Cardoza had at least one hit in every game he played for the Threshers in May...Gilley earned the win in the first and final game of the series...Ferrara's eighth-inning home run was his first at BayCare Ballpark since August of 2025...Three of his six career homers have come against Dunedin...Bowen tossed 2.2 scoreless innings against Dunedin without a strikeout...The Threshers will begin a six-game road series against the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday, June 2...First pitch on Tuesday evening will take place at 6:10 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 31, 2026

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