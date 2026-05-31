Palm Beach Completes Four-Run Comeback for 10-6 Win over Lakeland Sunday Afternoon

Published on May 31, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (29-22) blasted four home runs and scored eight runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete a comeback 10-6 victory over the Lakeland Flying Tigers (25-25) on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win and Jupiter's loss, the Cardinals took over first place in the FSL East Division and took five out of six games against the Flying Tigers.

The Flying Tigers struck first in the top of the first inning. Jude Warwick hit a one-out single off of Palm Beach starting pitcher Yadiel Batista and reached third base on a throwing error. After Beau Ankeney walked, Edian Espinal hit an RBI single to plate the first run of the game. Another run crossed home plate when Espinal was picked off and got in a rundown long enough for Ankeney to score from third base and the Flying Tigers took a 2-0 lead. Later, in the top of the third inning, Lakeland added another run on a solo home run by Nick Dumesnil which gave the Flying Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Batista finished his first career start for Palm Beach with three innings pitched and three runs allowed. Nelfy Ynfante was the first pitcher out of the Cardinals' bullpen and tossed three shutout innings in relief with two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Cardinals plated two runs. It started with a walk, but the next two hitters were retired. Trevor Haskins lined a single to right field and Chase Heath came in to score on a wild pitch. Later in the frame, Brayden Smith hit an RBI single to right field, which cut the deficit to 3-2.

Lakeland responded in the top of the eighth inning as they loaded the bases against Anthony Watts (W, 1-0). Hunter Dobbins drew an RBI walk. The next hitter, Dumesnil, drove in his second and third runs of the game with a two-RBI double off the left field wall which pushed the Lakeland lead to 6-2.

However, in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Cardinals exploded offensively. Jonathan Mejia blasted his eighth home run of the year to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning off Lakeland relief pitcher Andrew Pouge (L, 1-1). After two walks and a single, Facundo Velásquez blasted a grand slam to left field, his third home run of the year, to put Palm Beach ahead 7-6. After the Flying Tigers brought in position player Sergio Tapia, Ryan Mitchell hit a two-run home run and Michael Dattalo hit a solo home run of the inning to put the Cardinals up 10-6. It is the first time in franchise history that the Cardinals have hit four home runs in one inning and the eight runs scored matched a season high for runs scored in one inning.

Justin Militello entered the game for the top of the ninth inning, and despite allowing a leadoff single, retired the next three hitters to finish off a 10-6 Palm Beach victory.

With this win, Palm Beach wins the series five games to one, take over first place in the FSL East Division, and went 14-13 in May.

Palm Beach begins a six-game series on the road to face the Tampa Tarpons beginning on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Cardinals return home to host the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday, June 9th for a six-game series. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 31, 2026

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