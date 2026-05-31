Palm Beach Walks-Off Lakeland for Second Time in 7-6 Win Saturday Night

Published on May 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - The Palm Beach Cardinals (28-22), under the alternate identity "*Frozen Iguanas,*" earned their second walk-off victory of the series as they defeated Lakeland Flying Tigers (25-24) by a final score of 7-6 on Saturday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. With the win, Palm Beach gets the series victory over Lakeland in hopes of finishing over .500 for the month of May with a win in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Palm Beach got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first inning. Matthew Miura led off the frame with a single and the next two hitters reached on a walk and error. Michael Dattalo followed with a sacrifice fly which drove in Miura and gave the Frozen Iguanas a 1-0 lead. Palm Beach added to the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Ryan Weingartner walked, stole second base, and advanced to third base on a groundout. Then, Dattalo drove in Weingartner with an RBI single to give Palm Beach a 2-0 lead. After two more walks, Jonathan Mejia brought home Dattalo on an RBI groundout which capped the scoring in the frame and the Frozen Iguanas led the Flying Tigers 3-0 after three innings.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Flying Tigers got on the scoreboard for the first time against Palm Beach starting pitcher Jack Martinez. With one out and a runner at third base, Jude Warwick hit a sacrifice fly. Edian Espinal followed Warwick with a solo home run to right field which cut the Frozen Iguanas' lead to 3-2.

The score remained until the bottom of the fifth inning. Brayden Smith hit a double off of the top of the centerfield wall with one out. Two batters later, Mejia launched his seventh home run of the season, a two-run home run over the right field foul pole, and the Frozen Iguanas took a 5-2 lead after five innings.

Martinez went back out for the top of the sixth inning for the first time in his professional career. After a walk and hit batter, Martinez struck out Nick Dumesnil for the first out which was the last batter he faced after a career-high 5 1/3 innings pitched. Jovi Galvez (BS, 1) came in relief of Martinez and allowed a two-RBI single to Warwick to get the Flying Tigers to within one run. Espinal followed with a sacrifice fly to center field which tied the game at 5-5.

The Flying Tigers took the lead in the top of the seventh inning when Warwick hit an RBI single to put Lakeland ahead 6-5.

However, Chase Heath answered for Palm Beach with an RBI single to center field which scored Dattalo from second base to tie the game at 6-6 after seven innings.

Dylan Driessen (W, 2-1) entered in the eighth inning and tossed 2 1/3 shutout innings where he struck out four hitters. The game remained tied until the bottom of the ninth inning. Ryan Mitchell drew a leadoff walk off of Lakeland relief pitcher Luke Hoskins (L, 3-3) and Dattalo reached on a single, his third hit of the game, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Heath ended the game by hitting a slow groundball up the third base line for a walk-off, RBI infield single to score Mitchell as Palm Beach defeated Lakeland 7-6 on Saturday night. It was Heath's second RBI of the game and Palm Beach's second walk-off of the week in a 7-6 victory.

Miura had a three-hit day at the top of the Palm Beach lineup. Dattalo finished 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, two runs, and two RBIs. Heath finished 2-for-4 in the game and has tallied five RBIs in his last two games. Mejia also finished with two hits and two RBIs in the contest.

Palm Beach and Lakeland conclude this six-game series and the month of May in the series finale on Sunday, May 31st with first pitch scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Click here to purchase your Palm Beach Cardinals tickets.

For select Saturdays in 2026, the Palm Beach Cardinals take on the alternate identity of the "Palm Beach Frozen Iguanas!" You can join the cold front and purchase an "Ice Cold 12-Pack" ticket package to get a ticket for all Frozen Iguanas games, exclusive benefits, and access to special events as part of this season-long membership.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is "America's Busiest Ballpark" as the only home of two full season minor league affiliates. Enjoy the best entertainment membership packages in Palm Beach County with our staple programs like "Rockwell Hearing Center Silver Sluggers" every Wednesday for all fans 55 and up, "Thirsty Thursdays" every Thursday for all fans 21 and up, and "Code Ninjas Kids Club" every Saturday for all fans 15 and under.

New to 2026, fans can purchase tickets to the Jupiter Medical Center Champions Club down the left field line for an elevated baseball experience. Returning for 2026, every Tuesday game is a "2-for-1 Tuesday" where fans get two reserved box tickets for the price of one ($15) and every Sunday game is a "$10 Sunday" where all tickets are just 10 dollars. For more information on tickets, schedules, promotions, and more, call the ticket office at 561-630-1828 or visit the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium website.







Florida State League Stories from May 30, 2026

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