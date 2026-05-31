Threshers Plate First Four Runs, Hold on for Fourth Win of Series

Published on May 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Robert Phelps tied his career high with three hits, including a home run, as the Clearwater Threshers (30-20) took down the Dunedin Blue Jays (20-30) 6-5 on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to finish off the series strong when they return home for the Sunday afternoon finale.

Phelps picked up Clearwater's first hit of the game with one out in the first inning and advanced to third on a hit-and-run single by Griffin Burkholder. He stole second base off Blue Jays starter Jake Bloss, and both runners scored on a two-out single by Nolan Beltran to give the Threshers a two-run advantage. Clearwater doubled their lead on back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning by Pedro León and Robert Phelps, making it 4-0 after the first two frames.

Dunedin got on the board with an RBI single in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to three runs. They added two more runs in the fifth inning to pull within one run. The Blue Jays put up two more runs in the top of the sixth to take their first lead of the game at 5-4. Clearwater rallied with two outs in the sixth after TJayy Walton singled off Dunedin reliever Jack Nedrow. Two pitches later, Will Vierling doubled to left center, scoring Walton from third to tie the game at five. Angel Mata followed with an RBI single that plated Vierling from second and returned a one-run advantage to the Threshers.

The Threshers stranded a runner on third in the eighth, and the Blue Jays put runners in scoring position in each of the final two frames. With two on and two outs in the ninth, Wilmer Blanco struck out the final Blue Jays batter to hold on to the 6-5 victory.

Ramón Márquez surrendered three runs (two earned) on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings of a no-decision. Zuher Yousuf (1-0) earned the win with two runs (one earned) on four hits, one walk, and two strikeouts in 2.1 innings. Wilmer Blanco picked up the save in his Threshers debut, striking out two with four hits allowed in 2.0 shutout frames.

The Threshers hit back-to-back homers in an inning for the second time this season...Clearwater became the first team in the FSL to reach 30 wins in 2026...Vierling set a career high with three hits on Saturday...Blanco has recorded a save in his first games in High-A and Single-A...Beltran has hit safely in a career-best five straight games...He has also driven in at least one run in each of his last three games...The Threshers conclude a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday, May 31...First pitch on Sunday afternoon will take place at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 30, 2026

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