Marauders Take Finale with 8-3 Win over Mets

Published on May 31, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders defeated the St. Lucie Mets 8-3 in the Sunday series finale between the teams at LECOM Park. The Mets had their three-game winning streak snapped but won the series 4-2. It was their second straight series win.

The Marauders scored two runs in four of their eight innings at the plate. They started the scoring in the second inning when Fredderick Ovalle stole third base and came home on a throwing error by catcher Julio Zayas. Eddie Rynders later hit a RBI double against Mets starter Jonathan Jimenez to make it 2-0.

Eddie King Jr. hit a two-run home run off Jimenez in the third inning for a 4-0 Marauders lead.

The Mets got a run back in the fourth inning a RBI single by AJ Salgado to make it 4-1, but the Marauders scored two in the bottom of the fourth off reliever Elwis Mijares. Antonio Pimentel hit a solo home run and Josh Tate scored on a RBI single by Edgleen Perez for a 6-1 Bradenton lead.

The first three Mets in the sixth inning drew walks against Dariel Francia, but the Mets scored just two runs on a wild pitch and a ground out to cut the deficit to 6-3.

The Marauders scored their final two runs in the eighth inning in bizarre fashion. Rynders hit what appeared to be a three-run homer off Joe Scarborough onto the boardwalk in right field. But Rynders passed Antonio Pimentel on the base paths and was called out. He was credited with a two-run single to make it 8-3.

The Mets had chances on offense. Their middle three hitters Yohairo Cuevas, Julio Zayas and Salgado combined to reached base 10 times in 12 trips to the plate. But the top three in the order went a combined 0 for 14 while the bottom of the order was 2 for 12 (Kevin Villavicencio 2 for 4).

The Mets went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base.

Cuevas was 1 for 1 with a double, two walks and hit-by-pitch. Zayas was 2 for 2 with two singles and two walks.

Jimenez (0-1) took the loss. He was charged with four runs over 3.0 innings.

Bradenton reliever Adolfo Oviedo (3-0) got the win by pitching 2.0 scoreless innings.

After giving up just five earned runs in the first five games of the series, Mets pitchers gave up seven earned runs on Sunday.

The Mets (24-27) are off on Monday. They return to Clover Park on Tuesday to start a six-games series against the Clearwater Threshers. First pitch on Tuesday for Silver Sluggers Night is 6:10 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 31, 2026

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