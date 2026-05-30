Early Lead Evaporates in Ten-Inning Loss

Published on May 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Despite a Nolan Beltran homer for the second night in a row, the Clearwater Beach Dogs (29-20) fell 8-3 in ten innings against the Dunedin Blue Jays (20-29) on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Beach Dogs return as the Threshers on Saturday night to try and clinch a series win.

After a scoreless top of the first inning, Griffin Burkholder became the Beach Dogs' first baserunner after he was hit by a pitch from Blue Jays starter Karson Ligon. He advanced to third on a single by Alirio Ferrebus and scored on a wild pitch to bring home the game's first run. On a full count, Nathan Humphreys followed with a single to left that scored Ferrebus from second and doubled Clearwater's lead. The Blue Jays grabbed a run back in the third on an RBI single to cut the Beach Dogs' advantage in half.

Nolan Beltran led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to pad the Threshers' lead to two runs. With two outs in the seventh, the Blue Jays tied the game at three on a single, but the Threshers threw out the lead runner to end the inning in a 3-3 tie. Neither team scored in the eighth or ninth, so the game went into extra innings for the second straight night.

Dunedin plated five runs in the top of the tenth to take their first lead of the game. Victor Cardoza led off the bottom of the tenth with a single, and Jaeden Calderon walked to load the bases. However, the next two batters got out, and the Beach Dogs fell 8-3 in ten innings.

Cade Obermueller struck out four batters and allowed one hit in 2.0 scoreless innings of a no-decision. Micah Ottenbreit surrendered one unearned run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout. MT Morrissey gave up two runs on one hit with three walks and four strikeouts in 2.2 innings. Tegan Cain struck out three batters with two hits and one walk allowed in 1.1 scoreless innings. Marty Gair (0-1) took the loss with five runs (four earned) allowed on four hits, three walks, and two strikeouts. James Tallon finished the tenth, walking one batter in 0.2 shutout innings.

Ferrebus extended his on-base streak to 24 games...Beltran hit a homer on back-to-back nights for the first time in his career...Obermueller recorded his first scoreless outing in his longest outing as a pro...Ottenbreit began his rehab assignment with his first bullpen outing as a Thresher...Beltran has scored at least one run in each of his last four games...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Saturday, May 30...First pitch on Saturday evening will take place at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the Threshers season.







Florida State League Stories from May 29, 2026

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