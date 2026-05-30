Mighty Mussels Surge Late, Win Third in a Row vs Hammerheads

Published on May 29, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads by a final score of 5-1 on Friday night at Lee Health Sports Complex.

Tied 1-1 entering the seventh inning, the Mighty Mussels (27-22) scored four unanswered runs across their final two offensive innings to secure their third consecutive victory.

The Fort Myers' offense drew 12 walks in tonight's game. It is the third time the Mussels have accomplished this feat and was a season-high in walks allowed for Jupiter (28-21) pitching.

The Mussels sent Justin Mitrovich to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. Mitrovich worked around a leadoff walk to face the minimum, aided by a caught stealing by catcher Ryan Sprock.

In the top of the second inning, Mitrovich allowed another leadoff walk, followed by back-to-back singles to put Jupiter in front 1-0. He induced a double play and a strikeout to limit the damage.

The Mighty Mussels' offense responded in the bottom half with back-to-back walks to lead off the inning by Ramiro Dominguez and Henry Kusiak. With JP Smith II batting, both runners executed a double steal. Smith then gulfed a sacrifice fly into right field to score Dominguez and tie the game.

Fort Myers threatened in the third inning, but Sprock struck out looking with a runner in scoring position to keep the game tied.

Matthew DesMartes relieved Mitrovich in the fifth, who went four strong innings while striking out four and facing three above the minimum. DesMartes walked two Hammerheads in the inning but kept the game tied through five innings.

DesMartes ended up working 2.2 innings of one-hit ball, striking out two hitters along the way.

With two out in the seventh, DesMartes gave way to Brent Francisco (5-0), who struck out the only man he faced in the inning to retire the side.

Facing Luis Ramirez (2-1), Fort Myers' offense got back to work in the bottom of the seventh, as Smith and Graham Brown each reached on a walk.

With one out, Luis Fragoza tore into a double to left field to give the Mussels their first lead of the night. Brown later scored on a wild pitch as the Mussels took a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning.

Francisco worked a clean top of the eighth inning to hold the lead.

The Mussels tacked onto their lead in the bottom of the eighth. Much like the second inning, with Dominguez and Kusiak in scoring position because of a double steal, Smith executed a sac fly to extend the lead.

After an intentional walk of Quentin Young, Brown punched a run-scoring single to center field to make it 5-1 Fort Myers.

The Hammerheads went 1-2-3 in the ninth to lock down Fort Myers' third consecutive win. Francisco retired all seven hitters he faced in the victory, throwing 20 of his 25 pitches for strikes.

The series continues on Saturday, May 30. Fort Myers will send Matthew Dalquist (4.02) to the mound, Jupiter will counter with Walin Castillo (2.55). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.