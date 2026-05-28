Mighty Mussels to Honor Six Gold Star Families in Pregame Ceremony on Sunday

Published on May 28, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are proud to honor six Gold Star families from our Southwest Florida community in a pregame Memorial Tribute Ceremony on Sunday, May 31.

The ceremony will take place on the field at 11:25 and will include introductions of Gold Star families and special guests, remarks from Lieutenant General Gary Speer (US Army Retired) and Florida Representative Mike Giallombardo, the playing of Taps and concluding with the National Anthem, leading up to the first pitch of the Mussels series finale against the Jupiter Hammerheads.

Ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Gold Star family members.

The team will recognize and honor the legacy of six service members who gave their lives in the line of duty and will pay tribute to their sacrifice with their Gold Star families in attendance.

"I've always held the military and the sacrifices made by our service members in the highest regard," Mighty Mussels Managing Partner John Martin said. "It feels very appropriate for the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to shine a spotlight on the sacrifices these families have made and to honor them for doing so."

Additionally, Lieutenant General Gary Speer will be the keynote speaker of the event. Lieutenant General Speer served in the United States Army from 1972-2009. General Speer served in a variety of executive leadership positions throughout his long and distinguished career, including being the Director of Special Operations in the Office of Counter-Terrorism and multiple command positions. He was also the Acting Commander of the United States Army in Europe.

Florida State Representative Mike Giallombardo will also make an appearance as a guest speaker. He is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and currently serves as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 with the Florida Army National Guard.

"To have two distinguished guests join us for this event, such as General Speer and Representative Giallombardo is a wonderful way to recognize not only these Gold Star families but all Gold Star families and service members from our community," Martin added.

The ceremony will conclude with the American Legion Post 90, who will present the colors, play Taps, and be present for the singing of the National Anthem.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. prior to the start of the ceremony at 11:25 a.m. The first pitch of the game is set for 12:05 p.m.







Florida State League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.