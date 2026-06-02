Robert Phelps Takes Home FSL Player of the Week Honor

Published on June 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







Phillies 19th-round Draft Pick Robert Phelps took home the Threshers' fourth Florida State League Player of the Week Award for the last week of May after a stellar performance in six games against the Dunedin Blue Jays. Phels started in every game for the Threshers in this past week's homestand, going 11-27 at the plate with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBIs, and ten runs scored as the Threshers took five of six games from the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Phelps tied his career high with three hits in the Threshers' wins on Thursday and Saturday, with a home run and a triple in Saturday's victory. On Thursday, Phelps' third and final hit was a walkoff single down the left field line that completed a comeback from three runs down in the bottom of the tenth inning. The game-winning single was Phelps' second go-ahead hit for the Threshers this season. Phelps also stole three of his seven bases on the season in five attempts against the Blue Jays, and his ten runs scored were the most by a Threshers position player in a single series this season.







Florida State League Stories from June 2, 2026

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