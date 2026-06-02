Mets take on Threshers over six days at Clover Park

Published on June 2, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to Clover Park to take on the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies Single-A affiliate) for a six-games series that spans Tuesday-Sunday.

Games Tuesday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m. Gates to all games open 40 minutes prior to first pitch.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (open on gamedays only).

Highlighting the home stand are Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday, $2 Night and School Employee Appreciation Night on Thursday and Faith and Family Night on Friday. Saturday will be jammed packed with Sandlot Night, Bark on the Park, School's Out Night and postgame fireworks.

Here is a full list of events at Clover Park for the week:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members receive admission, parking and a hot dog. Silver Sluggers memberships are still being accepted. Stop by the box office for details.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-$2 Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles and drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

-School Employee Appreciation Night: All school employees can get free ticket by showing their school ID at the box office.

-Sailfish Brewery Happy Hour: From 5:30-6:30 p.m. fans can enjoy $3 Sailfish Sunrise City.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Vets at the Mets presented by LYNQ Real Estate: All veterans and active duty military members receive free admission.

- Faith and Family Night with 4Kids Treasure Coast: Join us for a night of faith, family and baseball with a postgame worship concert and player testimonials. Group tickets available by emailing info@stluciemets.com

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Sluggers Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda or water.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Sandlot Night: The Mets will pay tribute to the great American film classic The Sandlot by wearing special Sandlot jerseys. Fans can bid on the jerseys on stluciemets.com/auction with proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County. There will be other Sandlot related entertainment throughout the ballpark.

-School's Out Night: All K-12 students get a free ticket courtesy of the St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce and LYNQ Real Estate.

-Bark in the Park: Fans can bring their dogs to the game! Dog tickets are $2 with proceeds going to the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. Dogs will be available for adoption.

-Postgame fireworks

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Little League Day - All Little Leaguers who wear their jerseys receive a free ticket and special gift courtesy of Holiday Inn Express.

The Amazin' Mets Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle will run from 10 a.m. on Tuesday through the seventh inning of Sunday's game. Half the pot will go to the winner with the other half going to the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County. Anyone within the state lines for Florida can purchase raffle tickets at stluciemets.com/5050.







Florida State League Stories from June 2, 2026

Mets take on Threshers over six days at Clover Park - St. Lucie Mets

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