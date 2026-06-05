Threshers Cruise to 10-4 Win over Mets

Published on June 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release









Trey Snyder of the St. Lucie Mets

(St. Lucie Mets) Trey Snyder of the St. Lucie Mets(St. Lucie Mets)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers won their fifth straight game with a decisive 10-4 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday night at Clover Park. Clearwater leads the series 3-0 while the Mets dropped their fourth straight game.

The Threshers pounced early, scoring four runs (one earned) in the first inning against Mets starter Nicolas Carreño. The Threshers took advantage of two walks and two errors in the inning. Nolan Beltran and TJayy Walton both hit RBI doubles in the frame.

The Mets scored one run in the bottom of the first inning when Cade Obermueller balked home Trey Snyder to make it 4-1.

The Threshers pulled away by scoring a run in the fourth inning, two more in the fifth and another run in the sixth to build a 9-1 lead. In that span Griffin Burkholder hit a RBI double, Walton drew a bases loaded walk and Will Vierling hit a run-scoring ground out.

Julio Zayas gave the Mets a boost by hitting a three-run double with two outs in the eighth inning to make it a 9-4 game but that would be all for the Mets offense.

Obermueller tossed 3.0 innings, then the Threshers used six different relievers who pitched one inning apiece. MT Morrissey pitched a perfect fourth inning with two strikeouts to get the win.

Carreño pitched 4.0 innings and gave up six runs (three earned). He scattered four hits, walked three and struck out two. Carreño had only allowed two runs the entire month of May.

Snyder went 3 for 4 in the loss. Zayas was 2 for 4 with the double and three RBI.

The Mets (24-30) and Threshers (34-20) play the fourth game of their series at Clover Park on Friday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Vets at the Mets with all veterans and active duty military receiving free admission courtesy of LYNQ Real Estate. It's also Faith Night with a postgame worship concert and player testimonials.

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Florida State League Stories from June 4, 2026

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