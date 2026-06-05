Jauregui Mashes Grand Slam, Marauders Hook Hammerheads 13-4

Published on June 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders (26-27) downed the Jupiter Hammerheads (30-24) 13-4 behind Cristian Jauregui's grand slam on Thursday from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Luke Scherrer rocketed his second homer of the season, while Bradenton worked a season-high 13 walks against the Jupiter pitching staff.

After the Hammerheads took a 1-0 lead off Marauders starter Noah Takacs in the bottom of the first, Bradenton responded in the top of the third against Jupiter starter Eiver Mosquera. Eddie King Jr. was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a base hit by Edgleen Perez.

In the top of the fourth, Scherrer connected for a solo homer off Hammerheads reliever Jonathan Rosario to make it 2-1.

Bradenton increased the lead in the top of the fifth against Rosario. King Jr., Perez, and Canon Reeder all worked walks to load the bases. Antonio Pimentel was hit by a pitch to score King Jr. and make it 3-1. Scherrer drove in Perez with an infield single to make it a 4-1 ballgame.

Jupiter scratched across a run in the bottom of the fifth off Bradenton reliever Reinold Navarro, but the Marauders offense exploded in the top of the seventh against Hammerheads reliever Franklyn Moreta. Perez walked, Pimentel singled, and Scherrer was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jauregui mashed a grand slam to put the Marauders up 8-2. Eddie Rynders and Josh Tate worked back-to-back walks to put runners on second and first. A single by Palmer allowed Rynders to score and make it 9-2.

After the Hammerheads put up two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the Marauders lineup secured four runs in the top of the ninth. Tate tripled and scored on a balk from Jupiter reliever Manuel Genao. Palmer singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Perez reached second on a throwing error, also allowing Palmer to score and make it 11-4. Perez came around to score on a wild pitch, and Pimentel drove in a run with a base hit to make it a 13-4 ballgame.

Marauders reliever Brandon Cain notched a scoreless ninth to finalize a 13-4 win for Bradenton.

Navarro (3-1) collected the win, letting up a run on a hit, six walks, and five strikeouts over 4.0 frames. Rosario (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on a hit, three walks, and two strikeouts over 1.2 innings.

The Marauders and Hammerheads play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call 941-747-3031, visit www.BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.







Florida State League Stories from June 4, 2026

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