Hunter's Late Homer Not Enough as Tortugas Fall 5-3 to Dunedin

Published on June 4, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - A two-run home run from Henry Hunter brought the Daytona Tortugas back into the game in the seventh inning, but the Dunedin Blue Jays held on for a 5-3 victory Thursday night at TD Ballpark. The Rundown

Dunedin struck first in the second inning when Aldo Gaxiola delivered an RBI single following a leadoff hit and a Daytona throwing error. The Blue Jays then broke the game open in the fourth, scoring four runs on five hits. RBI singles from Yorman Licourt and Aldo Gaxiola, a bases-loaded walk to Raimundo De Los Santos, and a two-run double by Dariel Ramon gave Dunedin a 5-0 advantage.

Edgar Colon (1-3) took the loss despite allowing just two hits in his first three innings of work. Colon worked 4.0 innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits. Mike Villani followed with 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, striking out a career-high five batters, while Lisnerkin Lantigua added two scoreless frames.

Daytona finally broke through in the seventh inning. After Bernard Moon drew a walk, Hunter launched a two-run home run to right field, his second homer of the season, trimming the deficit to 5-2.

The Tortugas added another run in the eighth without recording a hit. Kyle Henley walked, stole second, and scored when Rafhlmil Torres reached on a Dunedin error, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

Daytona brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Dunedin reliever Angel Obando recorded the final six outs of the game without surrendering a hit. Notes

- Daytona fell to 19-35 overall and 7-20 on the road.

- The Blue Jays lead the series 2-1.

- Daytona dropped to 13-28 against right-handed starters.

- The Tortugas are now 1-25 when trailing after seven innings.

- Daytona fell to 3-9 in two-run games.

- Daytona is now 7-6 when homering with runners on base and 10-13 in games when they hit a home run.

- The Tortugas dropped to 6-28 when scoring fewer than five runs.

- Daytona fell to 5-30 when outhit by its opponent.

- Cano extended his hitting streak to four games and his on-base streak to five games.

- Henley recorded his 10th two-hit game and 15th multi-hit game of the season.

- Davies extended his on-base streak to six games.

- Villani set a new career high with five strikeouts.

- Villani tied his career high with 2.0 innings pitched for the 10th time in his professional career and fourth time this season, his first since May 26 vs. Tampa. Up Next

The Tortugas continue their series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday, June 5. First pitch from TD Ballpark is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.







Florida State League Stories from June 4, 2026

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